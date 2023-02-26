“I Hope You Tear Your ACL”: Jaylen Brown ‘Offended’ By Disrespectful 76ers Fans Following Clutch Celtics Win

The Boston Celtics just thwarted the Philadelphia 76ers in the most clutch manner possible. An incredibly tight game throughout, Jayson Tatum’s dagger in the final seconds of the game helped the squad register another win in what has been an exceptional season. But more than Tatum, tonight belonged to Jaylen Brown.

Brown was the best player wearing the green jersey. His offensive output kept the team afloat the entire game even though Jayson Tatum struggled until the last three-pointer that sealed the win. In the post-game interview, Brown was asked how it felt to win such a closely contested game. But the 6ft 6″ guard was still dwelling on an interaction he had with Philadelphia fans right before the game.

Philadelphia fans wished harm on Jaylen Brown

In the post-game interview, Jaylen Brown revealed how the Philadelphia fans treated them before the game. He confessed that not only were they disrespectful but also wished harm on the Boston star. It’s one thing to be a passionate fan and hope for your team’s win, however, it’s a whole other thing to wish a severe injury on a talented young player. Brown was clearly not too happy with this.

He claimed: “The crowd was a little bit hostile in moments. People on the side was talking crazy, but we persevere and make some plays and you get the win. It depends. I started talking to one of the fans because it got a little bit excessive, where it got a little disrespectful and stuff like that. Even before the game, we was entering the arena. It was people saying ‘I hope you tear your ACL.’ I understand people care and they love the team that they cheer for, but I think it gets a little excessive at times.”

Jaylen Brown talks interactions with #Sixers fans out in Philly pic.twitter.com/UF9estiKc5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 26, 2023

Philadelphia Fans aren’t easy to control

This is not the first time Philadelphia fans have said such controversial statements to a rival player. They are a brutal, passionate bunch but, as Brown stated, the passion can sometimes get dangerous. Whatever was said to Jaylen tonight was despicable and should never be said to any athlete ever.

It’s because of Athletes like Brown that fans get to enjoy such exciting contests they can remember and cherish. To wish harm on the people who entertain you every night is, without a doubt, beneath any respectable fan.

