MLB Is Returning to Apple TV+

May 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; View of a microphone held by reporter Heidi Watney during the Apple TV+ broadcast. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Friday Night Baseball is back! Time to get the credit cards out for another subscription service.

Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, and Heidi Watney highlight the returns to the booth.

The Return

The exclusive broadcasts will be returning for the fourth season on Apple TV+ beginning March 28. Over 25 weeks, fans from over 60 countries will be able to watch exciting baseball.

The service debuts with a showcase of the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays. Highlights of broadcasts include a rematch of last year’s World Series and the Texas rivalry between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

Expanding access

In addition to games, MLB has it’s own RedZone on the way! Apple TV will offer MLB Big Inning, a whip-around coverage with highlights and and live updates beginning on opening day.

The streaming service is making sure fans are always up to date, offering Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week.

Exclusive access and new features

Subscribers can access games for $10/month through the Apple TV app on Android and Apple devices.

Additionally, fans will be getting some exclusive series! The first is a three-part docuseries on the 2024 World Series, Fight For Glory: 2024 World Series. It follows the Dodgers and Yankees’ path to last years championship.

Viewers will also have the ability to watch VIP: Yankee Stadium in immersive video on Apple’s ‘Vision Pro.’ It gives behind-the-scenes action of the historic site.

Is there a catch?

No (if we’re not talking about the games)! Subscribers will get instant access to these features at no additional cost.

With diverse programming and features, Apple TV+ is lined up to bring constant programming to fans all season.

The company has thought of purchasing the rights to Thursday Night Football and ESPN’s contract is up with MLB this season. It will be interesting to see how the future pans out between the two organizations.