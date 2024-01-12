Can Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano Jump Ahead of Brad Keselowski in NASCAR List?

Looking at the all-time NASCAR Cup Series win list, three drivers are incredibly close to each other. These three drivers are Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Joey Logano. The RFK driver/co-owner sits third in the list following Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin. But considering Keselowski’s ongoing winless streak is it possible for Logano or Truex Jr. to overtake him anytime soon?

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver at the moment is dangerously close to dethroning Keselowski from the top-3 in the NASCAR Cup Series win list. Martin Truex Jr. went winless in 2022 but finished the 2023 regular season with three wins at Dover Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Moreover, he also won the regular season championship. Plus, 2023 witnessed the #19 driver win the pole thrice and lead a combined number of 899 laps, his career-best in the next-gen era.

Not far behind is Team Penske’s Joey Logano. This man sits just below Truex Jr. on the list with 32 wins. Yes, 2023 wasn’t a good season for the #22 icon, but this driver seems to have aced races in even years. In 2023, he won just once and got ousted from the playoffs due to a crash at Bristol Motor Speedway.

However, in 2022, Logano dominated everyone on the field at Phoenix as he lifted the Cup Series championship trophy for the second time since 2018. On that note, 2024 is another even year. Can he regain his 2022 momentum? It’s only a matter of time before we get to know that.

Can Brad Keselowski build up on his miseries?

The 39-year-old speedster has not won a single race in the last two years. Additionally, a huge penalty for modifying a single-source car part marred his first year (2022) as the part-owner of RFK Racing that took away 100 owners’ points, 100 drivers’ points, and 10 playoff points from the #6 team. Meanwhile, his crew chief, Matt McCall, was slammed by a whopping $100,000 fine and a 4-race-long suspension.

Last year too, despite amassing seven top-5 finishes, he was not able to see the face of victory. But with the resurgence of the Fords, it would perhaps not be too farfetched to assume that 2024 is going to be a breakthrough season for the Rochester Hills native. If everything goes as planned for the RFK outfit we could possibly witness Keselowski finally end his winless streak and get back onto victory lane.