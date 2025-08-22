mobile app bar

Chase Elliott Huge Advocate of NASCAR Return to Nashville Fairgrounds

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott speaks with members of the media at the K1 Speed indoor kart racing facility Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott speaks with members of the media at the K1 Speed indoor kart racing facility Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Image credit: Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he has nothing against the 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway tri-oval, NASCAR Cup driver Chase Elliott would love to see the sport return to the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The Fairgrounds is a 0.596-mile short track near the downtown part of Nashville that has been in a tug of war between various factions who would like to see the track upgraded and potentially host the Cup Series at some point, while other factions don’t want to see any improvements, while yet other factions have lobbied to have the track torn up.

But in a recent media availability, the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports driver made it clear that he is definitely a supporter of the Fairgrounds. “I would love to have a (NASCAR) race at the Fairgrounds,” Elliott said. “It’s probably the coolest short track in America, and maybe even the world, just because of where it’s at…

“NASCAR was really built on short track racing and oval racing, and I just think that showcases who we are and what we do and what our discipline is the best. So when I look at the Fairgrounds, you have this facility that’s a short track and just happens to be one of the most fun I’ve ever raced on.

“I just think you have so many pieces of the puzzle right there that are already put together to be a grand slam and it would be such a shame to see it become a parking lot, which I know is what they want it to be.

“But I’d love to see it get one fair shot, one Saturday night Cup race in the middle of the summer and invite everybody who lives around there and give them a free ticket, invite the family and just hang out. Just give NASCAR a chance, just one night, and I think they’d have a lot of fun.”

Last few years have been all talk and little action

With so many different factions, even with Speedway Motorsports Inc. and Bristol Motor Speedway officials getting involved to bring significant investment and improvement to the Fairgrounds, many Nashville politicians and residents alike don’t want to see any changes forthcoming, to the point where many feel the real estate the track sits upon can be used for different purposes.

“It’s been nothing but a conversation over the past number of years,” Elliott said. “I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t giving up a little bit of hope on it. I just think that if something was going to happen, it seems like it would have gotten some traction by now.

“I haven’t given up total hope, but it’s kind of getting down to a do-or-die situation of where it goes from here. I don’t want to keep wasting time with it. If it’s sitting there and it’s ready and all that, I’d love to see it do something.

“I don’t know where it sits and what the process is like and how many hurdles they have to jump through and how many battles they’re having to fight… I’m just a fan of it, I love the racetrack, I’m just a racer and I’m certainly not in-tune with the politics of it and be educated enough on the subject of it.”

If the Fairgrounds go away, Elliott might like to have one last shot on it. The All-American 400 Super Late Model race will be held there the weekend after the NASCAR Cup championship in Phoenix. When asked if he’d be interested in taking part in the race, Elliott replied, “That’s a good question. I’ll definitely look into it.”

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

