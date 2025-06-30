Chase Elliott Wishes He Could “Bottle Up” the Unforgettable Roar of His Hometown Fans After His Atlanta Victory

By winning the Quaker State 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is his home track as well, Chase Elliott received some of the loudest cheers from the fans in the stands.

While Elliott is often reserved in demeanor, his big smile said it all as he climbed out of his Chevy Camaro. He soaked in the moment as the crowd erupted in cheers, their hoots echoing through the night.

That joy showed through his post-race media session, where the typically understated driver admitted the crowd’s energy left a lasting impression. Speaking about the overwhelming reception, Elliott said, “It was for me (the loudest cheers), for sure. I can’t think of one that was any louder than that. That one was different.”

Elliott continued, “One time throughout the night, they were like taking out their cell phones and had the lights on. We’re coming to a restart. Visibly from my seat, it caught my attention. Typically, it’s hard to get a good angle at that. That just caught my attention. I was like, ‘Man, this place looks good tonight.’

“Yeah, to see them that excited after the race for me, it was crazy. It was crazy. It was surreal. I don’t really know how else to describe it. It’s just one of those moments you wish you could bottle up, get it out every now and again, relive it. Yeah, I try to box it up the best I can and make sure I never forget it.”

In a race defined by 46 lead changes among 13 drivers, Elliott not only took control when it mattered most but also soaked in a hero’s welcome from the Atlanta faithful. During his post-race remarks, he made sure to acknowledge Bowman’s role in sealing the win.

Elliott satisfied after securing first win of the season

While the No. 9 driver acknowledged the race was quite “wild,” immediately after the race, with frequent lead changes and two major pileups, he downplayed the drama in his post-race reflection, stating plainly that winning, regardless of the type of race, always feels good.

Elliott didn’t split hairs over whether the event was wild or dull. What mattered to him was emerging on the right side of the madness. Elliott admitted that the outcome could have swung in favor of any among the tight front-running group, Bowman, Keselowski, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Erik Jones, and others who remained in contention as the laps wound down.

But for Elliott, the timing simply broke his way. He and Bowman hit their marks when it mattered most and made the moment count. He wrapped up by saying he takes pride in race wins, whether they come through wrecks, strategy, fortune, or anything in between.