Kyle Busch Got Saved from A Beating Once Thanks to Forging His Birth Certificate to Race

Kyle Busch is now a guide as much as a competitor, helping his son climb the same ladder he once sprinted up himself. The parallels, however, stop quickly. Brexton Busch began racing at just five years old, cutting his teeth in go-karts in the Beginner Box Stock division at Millbridge Speedway and Mountain Creek Speedway in North Carolina. Busch’s own timeline looked very different.

He did not climb into a Legend Car until he was 13, and even that came with a rule-bending detour that has since become part of racing fable.

In one interview, Busch admitted that age restrictions once stood between him and opportunity. With Legend Cars requiring drivers to be 14, he acknowledged that he may have forged his birth certificate to appear eligible to race in Las Vegas. That decision opened doors early in his career and, in one memorable instance, spared him from a physical confrontation.

Growing up in Las Vegas, Busch earned his first real opportunity at the local bullring, where he launched his Legend Car career. From there, he wasted little time climbing the ladder, moving into modifieds and late models within three years before securing his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ride. That forged document, meanwhile, did more than accelerate his resume.

In a clip shared by Dirty Mo Media from the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Busch recalled another episode tied to age limits, this time involving IMCA Modifieds, which required drivers to be at least 16.

At 15, Busch again found himself racing older competitors. During his fifth start, he made contact with a rival while battling for third place, setting off tempers after the checkered flag.

Busch explained that the situation escalated in the pits, where the older driver initially wanted a fight. The tone changed when the man realized just how young Busch was. As Busch recalled, “Back in those days, no social media, all of these stuff. So you didn’t really know how old people were. The Internet was just kind of brand new. And anyways, I dumped a guy for third place because he was blocking me.”

“And so after the race, he wanted to fight in pits. And I couldn’t get out of my car. So stuck it on my car. But when he came over to yell at me, he’s like, ‘Oh my god, he’s just a kid.’ And so he called the local sports reporter at the news station to pull up public records to see how old I was to see if he could kick my ass or not,” he continued.

Years later, the roles have flipped. Busch now lines up against his 10-year-old son, who outpaced him during his Winged Outlaw debut earlier this month. The result showed Brexton’s growth and hinted at a changing dynamic between father and son.

Meanwhile, Busch has endured a difficult stretch over the past two seasons. While 2026 may offer the promise of a reset, this offseason, his focus remains firmly on his son’s development. Once February arrives, his attention will split between his own NASCAR commitments and Brexton’s growing Legend Car schedule, bridging two careers running side by side.