Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Sick of Joey Logano Defending the Playoff Format

The playoff format has always been and remains a point of contention in the NASCAR community. Joey Logano, for one, has been a vocal advocate. And his love for the current format has landed him in hot water with some of the sport’s other stars.

Once again, Logano went to bat for the format after securing his spot in the Round of 8 at the Charlotte Roval, following Ross Chastain’s dramatic elimination. The two were neck and neck on points in the race until tire wear and a final-lap battle with Denny Hamlin sealed Chastain’s fate.

As luck would have it, Logano slipped through the cracks once again, just as he did last year when Alex Bowman’s disqualification at the same track handed him a lifeline. He then went on to win the title. So, it’s understandable why Logano doesn’t have a problem with the unpredictability of the format.

According to Logano, the playoffs are what keep the sport’s pulse racing. He believes they bring storylines, drama, and moments that keep both drivers and fans on the edge of their seats, unsure of who will make the cut.

“I don’t understand what people don’t like about [the playoffs]. I really don’t get it,” the Team Penske driver said. He further pointed out that a single point could have made or broken his advancement to the Round of 8. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had enough of this show of love.

Junior made it clear he sides with the veterans who prefer a season-long format. While he acknowledges that discussions about potential changes are ongoing, he doubts NASCAR will return to the old 36-race system. Instead, he expects the officials to tweak it, perhaps by adopting a four-race final round or reverting to the original 10-race chase.

The driver-turned team owner also admitted he’s simply worn out. Something about this year’s playoffs hasn’t sparked Junior’s interest. He didn’t dismiss the excitement fans felt over the Chastain-Hamlin chaos, but said he’s seen it all before. Drivers finishing races in reverse isn’t new to him, and it didn’t exactly make his jaw drop.

“‘Oh wow, if we don’t have the playoffs, we don’t have that.’ Well, I didn’t want that. I didn’t need that. That didn’t make me go, ‘Damn, I’m glad we got the playoffs,'” said Junior, before giving his bluntest take yet.

“The more Joey Logano gets out of his car and talks about the playoffs, the more I don’t like the playoffs. The more he talks about and I know he’s defending it, and he and I know he believes what he believes, and I’m good with that for him, but the more he tells me why I should like the playoffs, the less I like him,” added Dale Jr.

Even Dale Jr.’s co-host chimed in, calling it absurd to hear Logano describe his team’s performance as championship-caliber while finishing a distant 20th.