Dale Earnhardt Jr. Outlines Evolution in His Daughters’ Behavior That Makes Going to the Beach His “Favorite Thing”

MARTINSVILLE, VA – APRIL 08: Dale Earnhardt Jr. ( 88 JR Motorsports Hellmann s Fridge Hunters Chevrolet) with wife Amy and daughters Isla and Nicole prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on April 8,2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: APR 08 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has long been a guiding force for NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity drivers, as well as a champion for historic tracks like North Wilkesboro. Yet, beyond the racetrack, he continues to prove himself as a devoted husband and father, as his wife Amy Earnhardt often shares on their podcast, Bless Your ‘Hardt.

In a recent episode, the couple recounted a lighthearted moment at their beach house, talking about their favorite ways to spend time with their daughters by the shore. Amy shared that her favorite ritual is taking morning walks along the beach with the girls, though she admitted the ice cream shop might top the list for their daughters.

Dale Jr., on the other hand, finds joy in the setup itself. “My favorite thing to do is to… I got this special cart with little balloon beach tires, and I put the chairs and the umbrella on there, get a couple of beach toys and a little cooler and slide on out to the beach and set up and get under the shade and let the kids go down and play by the water,” he said.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Junior noted just how much things changed as his daughters grew up. During their earlier beach trips, he and Amy needed to be constantly hands-on, not only helping the girls understand how to play but also keeping them safe near the water.

Now, the girls are old enough to entertain themselves, playing together in the shallow surf while their parents watch from 20 to 30 feet away, soaking in the ocean breeze and enjoying the moment. “That’s my favorite thing,” Dale Jr. added. “It’s the only reason why we even have a beach house.”

Dale Jr. reveals the funniest moment involving his daughters

While Amy recalled a dine-in disaster where their daughters gleefully flung spaghetti across the table with no sense of decorum, Dale Jr. topped the list with a washroom tale that left him red-faced.

He revealed that during an outing without Amy, the girls suddenly needed to pee, putting him in an awkward spot. Unable to take them into the women’s restroom, he ushered them into the men’s, cramming all three into a tiny stall while trying to help them without letting anyone touch a thing.

The real kicker came when the girls burst into giggles, laughing uncontrollably at the sound of farts echoing through the restroom. For Dale Jr., the moment was, in his own words, “embarrassing as hell.”