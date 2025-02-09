How Much is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Really Involved in JRM’s Cup Series Debut? Long-Time Aide Greg Ives Has the Answer

JR Motorsports, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. is ready to make its much-anticipated debut in the NASCAR Cup Series, thanks to help from artist Chris Stapleton and sponsor Traveller Whiskey. The team will field the #40 Chevrolet at Daytona, with Justin Allgaier taking the wheel and Greg Ives steering the ship as crew chief. But given it’s their first ever Cup Series start, how involved is Dale Jr. in the same?

Ives shed light on Earnhardt Jr.’s engagement in the venture, noting his proactive involvement from the outset. Ives observed that Dale Jr. has been thoroughly hands-on.

“Over the past couple of weeks he’s been over at the shop and checking out the car and looking at the details and asking the right questions, going through the process and being part of the pressure to try and go out there and make the Daytona 500,” he said.

Ives further elaborated on the dynamic within the team, talking about the collaborative spirit that permeates their preparations for the preceding Speedweek. He also detailed a few team meetings with the road crew and the mechanics working on the car. According to him, the whole team is as involved as ever, allowing Ives to provide direction in performance terms.

Ives stated that his approach isn’t about individuality but about encouraging a team-oriented strategy at JR Motorsports to collectively achieve the goal of qualifying for the Daytona 500. Besides that, reflecting on his reunion with Dale Jr., he shared, “It’s been a lot of fun to reconnect back with Dale a little bit.”

The economic landscape of NASCAR charters had been a hurdle in the past for Dale Jr., with costs soaring as evidenced by Spire Motorsports’ acquisition of a Cup charter for around $40 million and Stewart-Haas Racing parting with theirs for $20-$30 million. However, with JR Motorsports securing a charter backed by strong sponsorship support, it’s a dream come true for Dale Jr.

Ives talks about the pressure build-up due to the team’s Cup Series debut

Reflecting on the magnitude of their debut and what that means for JR Motorsports and its owners, Ives acknowledged the intense scrutiny the team faces. He noted that given it’s Dale and Kelley Earnhardt’s (Dale Jr.’s sister) first entry into the Cup Series, the spotlight is inevitably on the team, raising expectations about their performance capabilities.

Ives debunked any misconceptions about instant success, emphasizing the effort required to excel in NASCAR’s top tier. According to him, there’s a common misperception that speed alone suffices for entry into the famed race.

He further stressed the importance of fielding a car that can compete with the remaining competitors, amongst a field stacked with heavyweights such as Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, and aiming not just to participate but to be a tough contender.

Ives also remarked that the team is working to deliver a car whose quality is similar to the other Next Gen Cup cars capable of finishing top-10. With the 67th Daytona 500 fast approaching, February 16, 2024, will be the day the outcome of their efforts is reflected on track as green flag waves at the tri-oval.