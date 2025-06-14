Who Is Daniel Suarez’s Compatriot Regina Sirvent & Why NASCAR Fans Should Have Her on Their Radar

NASCAR’s push for international reach is beginning to bear fruit, on both sides of the border. As American drivers gear up to compete south in Mexico, a rising crop of Mexican talent is charting its own course northward.

Advertisement

Daniel Suárez blazed the trail as the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series, and now, two more names are quietly building their résumés with an eye on the top tier: Eloy Falcon and Regina Sirvent.

Both Falcon and Sirvent are making waves in the ARCA Menards Series, the latest rung in NASCAR’s developmental ladder. At Michigan, while the new points leader, Brenden Queen, won the race, Falcon crossed the line 10th, while Sirvent brought her No. 68 Ford car home in 14th for Kimmel Racing, an encouraging debut under the guidance of veteran team boss Bill Kimmel.

For Sirvent, the outing checked nearly every box: She raced clean, showed no signs of nerves, and stayed out of trouble, hallmarks of a driver being wise beyond her 22 years. Her father, José Sirvent, made the trip to witness her ARCA debut, a moment rooted deeply in her family legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Sirvent (@reginasirvent)

José, a former rally driver who claimed the 1974 Campeonato Mexicano de Rally title, passed on his passion for motorsport by gifting Regina her first go-kart at nine. She took to it naturally, setting her sights not on rallying but on stock car racing, a decision shaped by NASCAR’s growing footprint in Mexico.

By 2017, Sirvent had joined the Trucks Mexico Series as a full-time driver. In 2020, she delivered a breakout season: two wins, three additional top fives, and a third-place finish in the championship behind future ARCA standout Andrés Pérez.

Since 2021, Sirvent has continued to chase the NASCAR dream in the U.S., working on her skills in Late Models on short tracks with Rev Racing. This weekend marks a homecoming of sorts, as she returns to the NASCAR Mexico competition on the same bill as the Cup and Xfinity Series in Mexico City. With her road-tested background and steady rise, Sirvent is a name fans would do well to remember.

Though she openly aspires to “start to the path getting into the Cup Series,” Sirvent isn’t overly concerned with the added spotlight that comes with being a woman in the NASCAR pipeline. The Cup Series hasn’t had a full-time female driver since Danica Patrick’s final season in 2017, but Sirvent’s focus remains on performance, not perception.

If she breaks through, she won’t just make history as the first Mexican woman to win in NASCAR, she’ll do it carrying the weight of a legacy, the momentum of a growing fanbase, and the quiet peace of someone unfazed by the magnitude of the stage.