How Nate Bargatze Is Preparing for His Role As the Grand Marshal at the Daytona 500

Award-winning comedian Nate Bargatze was greeted with exciting news when the Daytona International Speedway decided to make him the Grand Marshal for the 68th Daytona 500. Being a longtime NASCAR fan, he sees this as an incredible honor and an irreplaceable feather on his cap. He revealed how he plans to prepare for the role he is set to play on February 15 in a recent podcast episode.

He appeared on the second episode of The Backstretch and was asked about his preparation to give the command to start the engines. He replied, “I’m going to go watch some of the previous ones that did it, but I think you got to definitely bring it. You got to make it yourself. I don’t want to do anything too crazy. I’m a big tradition honorer. I don’t want to mess it up. That’s the big thing.”

Bargatze is more focused on treating the tradition with respect and not doing anything out of the ordinary. That said, he is certain to bring his own flair to it and make himself stand out. He continued, in typical fashion, “I will have a different vibe where it’s like, ‘Hey guys, do you mind starting your engine?’ It may be like that. It’s very polite because what if they don’t want to start their engine?”

He will be going for a low-energy vibe rather than something explosive and high-energy. Born in Tennessee, racing was a big part of the community that he grew up in. He got himself interested in the sport a lot by the time he was in his teens and has been held hostage by the racing bug ever since. This is why he considers being a part of the Daytona 500 a huge honor.

He said about it, “I think it’s everybody’s dream just to be able to tell them to start their engines. It’s fun to, you know, get them fired up. You kind of get that the Daytona 500, obviously, is such a big race. It’s my favorite race of the year. And so to be the Grand Marshall is a true honor.” The list that Bargatze will join when he delivers that iconic command is nothing to be taken lightly.

From President Donald Trump to Chris Evans, only the most popular and loved celebrities have received this opportunity throughout history. Having won the prestigious GRAMMY award and being the No.1 touring comedian in the entire world, Bargatze is only too deserving of the role.