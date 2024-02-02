Is Ross Chastain NASCAR’s Answer to the ‘Next Dale Earnhardt’ Question?

Ross Chastain’s aggressive style of driving and fierce attitude have made him a popular bad boy in the NASCAR world over these last two seasons. One particular aspect of the driver that goes as far as likening him to the legend Dale Earnhardt is the humble, working man image that he has garnered as a watermelon farmer.

The new Netflix-NASCAR docuseries covered the Florida native’s journey in last year’s postseason and portrayed scenes of his dedication to farming. Chastain says on the show, “I grew up an eighth-generation watermelon farmer. I never thought I wanted to be an astronaut, or president, or anything else. My dad was everything I wanted to be.”

Trackhouse Racing president Ty Norris continued, “He connects with the blue-collar fan in the grandstands more than anybody since Dale Earnhardt passed away. I think Ross has struggled with the idea of being a star because he still looks at himself as one of the guys.”

A fan who’d come to watch Chastain race at Charlotte poured further praise on the #1 driver’s roots. With a huge watermelon atop his 1957 Chevy 150 Handyman, the fan had drawn the attention of Chastain, who came to talk with him. Pleased with the gesture, the fan said, “He’s an everyday guy. I mean, he’s standing here talking to me. And, I am nobody. He’s a superstar.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals how Ross Chastain can take after his father

Though Chastain’s aggressiveness has been termed controversial in a large part, icons like Dale Jr. and Ty Norris believe that it is something that has been missing from the sport for a long time. Long before becoming a part of Trackhouse Racing, Norris was the Vice President of Dale Earnhardt Inc. from 1996 to 2004. Having worked with Dale Sr. closely, Norris believes that there is logic in Chastain being compared with him.

Dale Jr. said on his podcast last year, “Dad was out there doing real similar things on the racetrack. He flat-out dumped people and would get out.” He continued, “People around Dale Earnhardt around ’86, ’87, up into the ’90s, those people around him, they capitalized on his on-track actions. They created a persona, through marketing, through souvenirs, that went nationwide, if not global.”

Junior believed that Chastain and Trackhouse Racing could market themselves how Dale Sr. did back then and create a popular persona like that of the Intimidator.