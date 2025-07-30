Joey Logano Justifies NASCAR Drivers Changing Personalities Once They Get Into the Race Car

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) stands in his garage Friday, July 25, 2025, ahead of practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the Brickyard 400. | Image credit: Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey Logano remains one of NASCAR’s most polarizing figures, admired for his skills on the track yet often scrutinized for his demeanor off it. Known as an intense competitor when the green flag drops, Logano can still flash a big smile once the race is over, regardless of whether he finishes first or last. Many fans interpret this as a facade, questioning his authenticity.

While Logano has repeatedly explained how he flips his competitive switch, he recently revisited the topic on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast and shared insights on how drivers often become entirely different people once inside the cockpit.

For instance, his teammate Ryan Blaney, who is soft-spoken and good-natured outside the car, can be easily provoked into aggression when behind the wheel. Logano, who has been known for his own aggressive moves, defended this dual persona that racing demands.

He said, “One of the best parts about being an athlete is that, you know, whether it’s the NFL, NHL, NBA, NASCAR, when you get into a competitive environment, the expectation is different than what is considered success away from the racetrack.”

“Like when you put your helmet on, it’s really like, ‘Screw everybody else. I’m here to win. I don’t really care how we get there. We just got to win the race.’ And you can do things that if you did it away from the racetrack, you wouldn’t really be considered a good person.”

Logano added, “But in that environment, you’re supposed to be that. It’s a competitive environment. You’re supposed to be out there to win, not only for yourself and your family, but also for your team, your sponsors, your fans…

“So, it’s not about being nice, right? Like, that is where the old saying, ‘Nice guys finish last,’ it’s very true when you’re in the right environment.”

Logano stressed, however, that the ability to switch off that intensity is crucial. Living in that constant high-pressure mindset, he believes, would leave any driver burned out and isolated. He noted that no one would want to be around such a person. For the three-time Cup Series champion, it’s about mastering that on-and-off competitive switch.

According to him, most drivers begin racing for the pure thrill of it, but once sponsors, family responsibilities, business obligations, and team expectations come into play, it becomes much more than just the love of driving. At the Cup level, the stakes are on another level, and the frustration that bubbles up amid the chaos, as Logano admits, is inevitable.