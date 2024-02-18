Kurt Busch Makes Cheeky Reference to Kyle Busch’s Daytona 500 Failures Ahead of NASCAR Showdown

Despite being one of the most decorated drivers in the modern NASCAR era, the Daytona 500 has always eluded two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. As he embarks on this unfulfilled mission once again in 2024, his brother Kurt Busch (2017 Daytona 500 winner) reminds him who is boss.

Taking the mic in his pre-race interview ahead of the 66th edition of the Daytona 500, Kurt said, “It [Harley J. Earl trophy] says Kurt and doesn’t say Kyle. So that’s one thing I still have up on him. Otherwise, he’s got two championships and double the wins, but I got the Harley J. Earl trophy at home and he does not.”

The Harley J. Earl trophy is the most desired one in the NASCAR grid and it’s safe to say that Kurt has earned bragging rights in the Busch household. His victory in 2017 came from behind the #41 car of Stewart-Haas Racing in his 4th year with the team. It would be his only win of the year, and he would end up finishing 14th in that year’s standings.

On the other hand, the closest Kyle has come to winning the Daytona 500 was in 2023 when he wrecked his car in overtime after leading the grid in the 200th lap. His best finish in the event was in 2019 when he came runner-up to then-teammate Denny Hamlin. Kyle’s average finish in the 500-miler reels at over 19.0. He will love nothing more than cleaning off this stain from his shirt this year.

What does winning the Daytona 500 mean for Kyle Busch?

The #8 RCR driver said in a recent interview, “Man, I would love nothing more than to win the Daytona 500. It’s been feast or famine it seems,” and continued about his ill luck in past years. He quipped, “It would be nice to get it done this year and be in Victory Lane celebrating at the end of the night.” With the role of manufacturers playing a crucial part in race victories now, Kyle’s hope will be dependent much on his Chevrolet Camaro.

Despite his desires, not winning the crown jewel race does not mean to him that it will cause a dent in his legacy. He pointed out that several legends including Mark Martin, Rusty Wallace, and Tony Stewart never won the Daytona 500 and that being in the company of such names will be a solace as he heads to retirement in the tail of a potential Harley J. Earl trophy-less career.