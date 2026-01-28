Kyle Larson Credits This Big Hendrick Factor for Getting Through the Long and Grueling NASCAR Season

Kyle Larson, who is aiming to go back-to-back after winning the Cup Series championship in 2025, has kept himself busy throughout the offseason, unlike many of his competitors. Now, with the season fast approaching, his schedule is only set to grow tighter. Thankfully, there is a small caveat that helps him get through the grind unscathed.

In a recent interview with KTLA 5, Larson was asked how he manages the demands of a 36-race NASCAR season without burning out, and whether there is ever a point when it all becomes too much.

He answered, “Early in my career, when I was with the team that… you know. I knew that showing up at the race track, we probably weren’t going to have a shot to win.”

“That’s when the season gets long. I think with Hendrick Motorsports, you always feel like you have a chance to win when you go to the race track. That keeps you motivated and keeps you excited about performing. I wouldn’t say it feels grueling or long or anything like that currently. But I am with the best team, which helps.”

The logic in his statement cannot be argued with. Hendrick Motorsports is the most successful organization in the sport and is always expected to be at the checkered flag in first place. There is nothing quite as addictive to a racecar driver as winning, and the team facilitates that opportunity for Larson. It is why he doesn’t feel burnt out, regardless of how many races he participates in.

Larson’s schedule after the Sunday races

Continuing to describe what his week looked like between a race on Sunday and the travel to the next race venue, he said that he goes to team meetings on Monday and also hits the gym. On Tuesday and Wednesday, he participates in dirt races before attending more meetings on Thursday.

“I’ll fly to the race track on Friday and then have practice and qualifying on Saturday, and then the race on Sunday,” he concluded. This process repeats over and over for 36 long weeks. This is precisely why endurance is such a highly sought-after quality in NASCAR drivers. Larson’s words reflect how crucial mental strength is as much as physical strength in this realm.