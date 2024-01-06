Legacy Motor Club Insider Claims Unequal NASCAR Treatment by Chevrolet Led to Shift to Toyota From 2024

Jimmie Johnson‘s foray into the NASCAR Cup Series as an owner with the rebranded Legacy Motor Club did not have the debut year it was hoping to have last year. After running through multiple issues, the team finally decided to move away from Chevrolet and instead join hands with Toyota and Toyota Racing Development. Meanwhile, an insider from the team recently revealed their main reason for departing from the American Manufacturer.

The CEO of Legacy Motor Club, Cal Wells III mentioned that the owners of the team knew they had to become a tier-one team for the manufacturer they chose. He then gave the example of how Team Penske and Stewart Haas Racing were tier-one teams for Ford and Hendrick Motorsports was on that tier for Chevrolet. These teams would receive exclusive support from the manufacturers.

He then said, “So when you when you look at that ecosystem, it was tough for Jimmie—even though he had won seven championships for General Motors. This will always surprise me (that) there wasn’t (more of ) a focus on (LMC).”

“And Maury winning multiple trucks championships for Chevrolet, you would just think that General Motors would say, ‘Jimmie, Maury, look at what we can do. Let’s move them up to be more independent and call them a true tier one.'”

Adding, “Unfortunately (GM) just didn’t feel that way. And they left (LMC) at what I would consider a tier three, where the information was very limited and intentional.”

Well explained how GM had effectively sidelined LCM treating them unequally to other Chevy teams. This was despite having someone like Johnson as its owner. Johnson during his prime won seven championships driving Chevy and GM not supporting their own former legendary driver was something that LCM owners were not pleased with.

Legacy Motor Club CEO explains the reason for moving to Toyota

Well further elaborated how Chevy had become an “oversubscribed” manufacturer with several teams under its roster, effectively reducing the number of teams it could pour their focus into. However, on the other hand, the LCM bosses were reassured that such was not the case with Toyota and TRD.

He said, “Toyota on the other hand, it did make sense.” Calling it the “perfect marriage.”

“You’ve got individuals that are really really good in their own swim lane, and now you could build a crossover. That’s that’s how it came about,” he concluded.

Starting from the 2024 Cup Series season LCM will field two cars with John Hunter Nemechek filling up one seat and the other being occupied by Erik Jones. This will be their first season as a Toyota-backed team. Hopefully with this change Legacy Motor Club will be able to rebuild itself and aim for the top steps soon. Something like what Brad Keselowski did with RFK Racing.