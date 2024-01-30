Martin Truex Jr. Leads Kyle Larson and Others as the Favorite for NASCAR Clash

The 2024 Busch Light Clash will be held this week with a host of changes from the 2023 edition. The event will serve as the unofficial beginner to the upcoming NASCAR season and will see 23 drivers vying for the win in their new, upgraded Next Gen cars. The DraftKings Sportsbook race-winner odds are out for the Clash and they favor last year’s winner, Martin Truex Jr.

Last year, the Joe Gibbs Racing star won the race by taking the lead early and not giving it up amidst all the close-quarter pushing and shoving. His performance has led him to be the favorite for the race with an odd of +800.

Martin Truex Jr. is followed by Hendrick Motorsports star driver, Kyle Larson (+850). Larson finished each of the last two clashes in 5th place. He will be hoping to give his team its first clash win since 2019.

Kyle Larson’s teammate and 2023 breakthrough performer William Byron stands as 3rd favorite for the win at +900. Byron clinched 6 victories last season and was one of the surprising favorites for the championship. 2X Busch Light Clash Winner, Kyle Busch, stands tied with Byron at +900.

They’re followed by the Team Penske stars Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, each at +1000. Logano, too, has won the race twice, in 2017 and 2022. Denny Hamlin stands alongside Roger Penske’s men with a +1000 for himself. Hamlin has won the event on three occasions (2006, 2014, and 2016).

What to expect in the 2024 Busch Light Clash on February 4?

The overall field size for the Clash has been reduced from 27 to 23 this year. This is anticipated to make the heat races much more interesting than it was last year. The main reason for the reduction though is the complaints from drivers about the high number of cautions owing to the number of cars racing in the tight circuit.

The four heat races that will decide the majority of the grid for the Clash will go down on February 3rd. Five top drivers from each of the heat races and the top two drivers from the single Last Chance Qualifier will form the grid. The 23rd spot will go to the driver who has the most points in the 2023 standings and is yet to get through for the Clash.

The Clash will be preceded by the NASCAR Mexico race, King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo, on February 4. Reports also suggest that NASCAR will be providing a glimpse of its first all-electric race car at the event. Though the promotion is far from adopting it for regular races, a demonstration is expected to take place on the day.