‘No One Should Be Scared to do That”: Danica Patrick Hailed by NASCAR Insider for Fearless Public Stance

U.S. President Donald Trump is all set to re-enter the Oval Office following a resounding victory in the 2024 presidential elections. His victory was aided by icons from different stages, including former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, Danica Patrick. Patrick’s journey in politics has been an admirable one, and it is finally getting the appreciation it is due.

Advertisement

Veteran spotter Brett Griffin recently responded to a social media post from Patrick about how she went from being a spectator at a political event to a speaker at it within a year. She’d also written a message about how living and speaking the truth is what eventually shapes the legacy that one leaves behind.

Griffin responded, “Good for you for not being afraid to make your beliefs public. No one should be scared to do that regardless of what you support.”

His words carry an extra weight, considering that he isn’t a huge supporter of Trump or his ideologies. Notably, he has stirred up quite the commotion on X with his criticisms of the 47th president.

Good for you for not being afraid to make your beliefs public. No one should be scared to do that regardless of what you support. https://t.co/r0eMmSFj7z — Brett Griffin (@SpotterBrett) December 23, 2024

For instance, he wrote back in September, “We’ve had a democratic President for 12 of the last 16 years… it’s unreal how bad Trump messed up this country during that span.” Such opinions are why his words for Patrick were noteworthy. It was a pure commendation for what she has been achieving in front of the mic.

The monetary cost that it took Patrick to support Trump

Patrick was a part of multiple rallies and speeches during Trump’s campaigns. He even mentioned her once during a Las Vegas rally when talking about hydrogen cars and alternate fuels. It was in the middle of these appearances that there came the rumor that several celebrities including Patrick were compensated monetarily for their involvement.

Patrick, however, refuted these accusations as baseless. She said in an interview, “It cost me money. It was fun to go shopping for it all, you know? Got a new fancy red suit and a bunch of other things. I mean, red’s my favorite color anyway, so I felt like I was born for this mission. But I got paid nothing. It was truly my honor.”

The former driver also got under the spotlight for the revelation that she’d never cast a vote in the elections before 2024. She reasoned the same by stating that racing had taken all her focus. It would’ve been safer to take a shallower dip considering her newness on political grounds, but she chose otherwise and it rewarded her well.