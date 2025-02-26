mobile app bar

Kevin Harvick Stands With Denny Hamlin to Throw Support Behind NASCAR After Atlanta Controversy

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kevin Harvick (L) and Denny Hamlin (R)

Kevin Harvick (L) and Denny Hamlin (R). Image Credits: Imagn.

Kevin Harvick recently raised his hand to support NASCAR’s decision to throw a caution at Atlanta Motor Speedway, sharing the same sentiments as Denny Hamlin. However, Harvick highlighted that not all of NASCAR’s decisions regarding when to deploy the yellow flag seemed judicious.

According to the veteran driver, the consistency in the decision-making would have made sense on NASCAR’s part. But the Atlanta caution was absolutely fair as per his comments.

On his Happy Hour podcast, discussing the topic, Harvick put his thoughts into words elaborating, “People want to see that the drivers race back to the checkered flag, but there’s just really no way around throwing the caution.”

“We can’t have the guys driving through wreck cars and debris fields like we have in some of those races… in the Xfinity race, they should have thrown the caution on Saturday,” he added.

He also opined that “The Daytona 500 should have had the caution thrown… Unfortunately, those are just things that are gonna have to happen to keep the drivers safe. I know it would have been better if we were consistent about it.”

Previously, on his podcast even Hamlin shared the same sentiments, arguing in support of the Atlanta decision by NASCAR, stating that driver safety was at stake in the final lap of the Cup Series race.

However, his comments did not particularly meet the fans’ expectations who said that the #11 driver supported NASCAR because it was his teammate, Christopher Bell, who won the race in the end.

Hamlin’s comments on NASCAR’s decision to throw yellow caution during the final lap

Inconsistency in NASCAR’s decision has been a topic of discussion for the past few years, given they don’t provide clear information about why the decision was taken during certain races and why not in others.

That’s why after the yellow caution was not thrown during the Xfinity race at Atlanta nor the Daytona 500 race, Hamlin’s support for NASCAR’s decision to show yellow, at the final lap of the Ambetter Health 400 race, attracted backlash from the fans.

Hamlin mentioned on his podcast that there would not have been a single driver in the field who would want that race to stay green, given the scenarios that were going on.

In fact, Hamlin applauded NASCAR officials for making the right call for safety, because according to him safety should always be number one and entertainment should be number two.

The Daytona 500 race the previous week concluded under green despite a crash in the final laps. Similarly, during the Xfinity race in Atlanta, officials allowed the race to conclude without a caution following a late crash, letting it finish under green conditions.

However, the scenario differed markedly during the Ambetter Health 400 race. A yellow caution was called, guaranteeing Bell’s victory as he was leading when the yellow flag was punched.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 2200 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these