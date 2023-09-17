10 Days Away From Victor Wembanyama’s First Training Camp With Gregg Popovich, Richard Jefferson Narrates Incident With Spurs’ Head Coach

Victor Wembanyama is just a month away from making his NBA debut and the world is excited. A generational talent, the French star finds himself in one of the best organizations in the NBA. An organization led by Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs. In many ways, it’s the perfect fit for Wemby. But, with training camp just 10 days away, Richard Jefferson narrated a story, warning the 19-year-old on the Road Trippin podcast about Pop’s hot temper.

The Spurs are set to host their training camp from the 27th of September all the way to the 2nd of October. It will be the perfect chance for Pop and the rest of the coaching staff to assess the talent they have at hand. Once concluded, the Spurs will begin preparations for a pre-season game against the Houston Rockets. It will be interesting to see just how the team performs with this roster of young stars.

Richard Jefferson recalls hilarious story of Gregg Popovich’s rage just a month before Victor Wembanyama debut

In a recent episode of Road Trippin, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye welcomed Zach Collins. Collins, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs brought up the topic of his coach, Gregg Popovich. The three men traded stories about the legendary coach, and Jefferson recalled an incredibly hilarious tale about the Hall of Famer.

RJ recalled how while he was playing for the Spurs he got a mouthful from Coach Pop. Spending three seasons in San Antonio, Jefferson was a great role player. However, there were times when he got on Popovich’s nerves. Even when something wasn’t his fault, he got it from Pop.

One particular game came to mind. Remembering how he was taken out of the game, Jefferson narrated that he was sitting on the bench when his replacement Gary Neal took two bad shots. This infuriated Pop, but instead of shouting at Neal, he targeted RJ. Walking all the way to the end of the bench, the coach blasted Jefferson, leaving him absolutely bewildered.

“He takes me out of the game, I’m sitting on the bench, Gary goes in there shoots two stupid a** shots. Pop comes to the end of the bench and starts yelling at me, ‘You see those bull sh*t shots by Gary? I could put you in, but you’d probably do the same f*cking thing!’. I’m like, ‘What the f*ck bro!'”

It certainly must have been a horrifying experience for RJ. And, one that serves as a warning to Zach Collins, and his new teammate, Victor Wembanyama. Although, Wemby may not be expecting to see Pop’s temper all that often. After all, his experiences with his new head coach have been nothing short of pleasant.

Wemby’s interactions with Coach Popovich have been far different than that of Richard Jefferson’s

Richard Jefferson may have faced the ire of Gregg Popovich, but it’s been a completely different experience for Victor Wembanyama. Just a month away from his NBA debut, Wemby recalled his interaction with Pop during his first week with the Spurs. Expecting to be chewed out from day one, the Frenchman was surprised to see how pleasant Pop was with him.

He described how he saw Coach Pop working out in the morning, and how he expressed that he wanted to take care of him. It was a great experience overall. But, that being said, Wemby is prepared for the day Pop will finally lose his top with him.

It will be interesting to see how the relationship between Wemby and Popovich progresses. At the end of the day, the youngster couldn’t have found himself in a better situation. Pop is an incredible coach, and is sure to get the best out of the No.1 overall pick.