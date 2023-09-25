13 Days Before LeBron James Expressed His Love Over $70 Game, Savannah Revealed How He ‘Avoids’ Skincare With Her For Football

Savannah James recently sat down with Allure, where she did an interview talking about her skincare routine. Beautiful as ever, the wife of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James takes great care of herself. And, as she revealed, she has also tried her level best to get her husband involved. However, King James has put off the prospect of going through skin care on several occasions, as he is far too focused on the other aspects of his life, like football.

13 days prior to Savannah’s interview with Allure, LeBron shared a post on X (Formerly Twitter). The post in question revolved around his love for the popular football video game, Madden. Costing approximately $70, EA Sports recently released the latest edition of the game, ‘Madden NFL 24’. In all likelihood, the four-time NBA Champion was preoccupied with the game, preventing him from taking up skincare with his wife, as she revealed.

Savannah James reveals that LeBron James is too concerned about football to be worried about his skincare routine

LeBron James is one of the most iconic players in the NBA. Commended for his longevity, The King is now entering his 21st season in the league. One of the reasons he has been able to play so long is down to the ludicrous amount of money he spends on his body. However, as Savannah James revealed, despite spending a lot of money on his body, he tends to neglect his skincare.

Chatting with Allure, Savannah James shared the secret to her flawless skin. She broke down her entire routine. But, in the process, she also revealed that her husband couldn’t care less about the same. Apparently, King James has avoided her countless attempts to help him with it.

Whether it’s just a general routine or him letting her give him a facial, LeBron would prefer watching and playing football ahead of taking care of his skin. Nevertheless, Savannah remains a doting wife and buys him an entire skincare routine. And, to his credit, when he does take care of his skin, he follows his wife’s instructions to a tee.

“I would love it if he would let me give him a facial more often, but he’s usually like, ‘I don’t feel like doing that. I want to go watch football’ or something. I buy him his entire skincare routine. He uses what I use, but I make sure to take his concerns into consideration. He’s actually really diligent and he listens.”

The 19-time All-Star must consider himself fortunate to have met such a loving and caring person in Savannah. But, this love and support is not just limited to him. She is also an incredible mother and is always finding ways to help her children with any problems they may have. A true Queen to LeBron’s King.

Savannah helps instill confidence in her daughter Zhuri James with the help of skincare

Apart from being a great wife, Savannah James is also a superb mother. Continuing to speak about skincare in the same interview, Savannah revealed how she has used it to instill confidence in Zhuri James.

Her daughter is at the age where she is starting to show interest in beauty and skincare products. Wanting to teach her about the benefits of minimalism, Savannah is leading by example. Only using concealer and lip gloss, she hopes to teach Zhuri that “less is more”, and that no matter what you put on, you’re beautiful through and through.

A wonderful and valuable lesson taught from mother to daughter. Hopefully, Zhuri imbibes all of this and will grow to become a brilliant lady, just like Savannah.