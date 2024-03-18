“Miami Was Not My Favorite Place”: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Revealed In 2010 She Wasn’t Fond of Her Husband’s Decision to Join the Heat

LeBron James’ decision to “take his talents” to the Miami Heat made waves in 2010 and changed the picture of his career. James was amped up when he joined forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. However, his wife Savannah James wasn’t fond of the move and wasn’t feeling as hyped for different reasons. In a 2010 interview with Harper’s’ Bazaar, Savannah James (then Savannah Brinson) shared her reservations about moving to Miami.

“Miami was not my favorite place. Vacationing, it was great. You know you go for three days. Get some sun and it’s time to go home,” Savannah James told Harper’s Bazaar.

Later, the mother of Bronny and Bryce James did admit that the temperature suit her well since it doesn’t snow in Miami. However, her life would be a whirlwind in Miami. While her husband would have the winningest years of his career, she would have to move between Cleveland and Miami relentlessly owing to her children’s studies.

Bryce and Bronny James were schooling in Cleveland and they couldn’t switch urgently. However, the committed woman would endure the ordeal so that both his children and LeBron James have smooth sailing.

LBJ went on to win two championships so things worked out well as he moved back to Cleveland in 2016. Clearly, James has a huge support from his partner. He has himself admitted that the secret to his success lies with Savannah James.

Savannah James is the Robin to Batman LeBron James

During the 2010 Harper Bazaar interview, Savannah James (then Savanah Brinson) also openly disclosed her love for LBJ. This was three years before the couple married, however, they knew that they were perfect for each other. They were considered soul mates ever since they met during their high school days in Akron, Ohio.

Therefore, it is not surprising to see them adoring each other publicly. In the Harper Bazaar feature, Savannah claimed that she prioritized her partner’s concerns. “Whatever LeBron felt was comfortable, I’m with him. I just love him so much. We’re soul mates,” Savannah James expressed.

Meanwhile, James also felt resonance with these sentiments. He had firsthand seen his future wife’s endurance through tough times. He even called her a “sidekick” to his quests. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that. She’s got my back, and I love her for that,” LeBron James confessed

As their partnership has blossomed, they have also been blessed with three lovely kids. In their loving journey, they have seen the toughest of times but the joy that has followed is worth it.