“Guess What Savannah Called Me?”: LeBron James’ Wife Surprised Shannon Sharpe With His Own Nickname

On an episode of ‘Nightcap’, Shannon Sharpe revealed the story behind him receiving his popular nickname “Unc”. While talking to co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Sharpe revealed how the Denver Broncos’ win over the Dallas Cowboys led to the formation of his nickname. The nickname has become so popular that every fan refers to him as “Unc”… even LeBron James’ wife Savannah James.

Advertisement

Sharpe spent seven years as an analyst at Fox Sports’ UNDISPUTED and provided several unforgettable moments. Back in 2017, Sharpe went viral on social media for celebrating the Broncos win over the Cowboys with a cigar.

Advertisement

Speaking about the same, Sharpe explained how he could only purchase “Black and Milds” to celebrate. And since then, the name “Unc” has stuck around.

“I grabbed some Black and Milds and some Swishers. Joy says ‘this lil bit off-brand for you’ and that’s when ‘ay, let me celebrate. Why y’all trying to steal my joy, my thunder’. I had no idea it was gon take off like that and from that moment on everybody started referring to me as Unc,” he said.

The NFL Hall of Famer then revealed that he’s only been referred to as Unc or Shay since then. Even in a function, upon meeting LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James also called the analyst “Unc”.

“Rarely do I hear somebody call me my name. They call me Shay or they call me Unc. I was at an event and I saw LeBron and his wife Savannah. Guess what Savannah called me, ‘hey Unc’,” Sharpe said.

Shannon’s love for LeBron makes it unsurprising that he has a great relationship with the James family. Earlier last year, Sharpe embraced LeBron before the Los Angeles Lakers’ match tipped off.

Advertisement

Over the course of his career, as an analyst, Sharpe has lauded the 6ft 9” forward and has constantly spoken about the King being the true recipient of the GOAT title. At times, Sharpe would also get into full-fledged heated arguments with Skip Bayless to protect James’ legacy.

Not just his co-host but Sharpe also doesn’t back down from berating fans online who question LBJ and his claim on the GOAT debate.