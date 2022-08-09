2x MVP Stephen Curry’s face found stamped on Heroin packets after featuring on Parents magazine with Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry was found to be on the branding of multiple Heroin packets in Philadelphia a week after he was on the cover of Parents magazine

According to Abraham Maslow, there are five basic tiers of human needs: Physiological (food and clothing), safety (job security), love and belonging needs (friendship), esteem, and self-actualization. However, as society continues to evolve, these needs have changed too.

With more superficial things around, more things have become almost necessary, and the same comes at a cost. It is hard to cope with the rising demands. To deal with the same, people start turning to substances to make ‘things easier.’

In the USA, drugs are a big problem. Almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, yet only 10% of them receive treatment(according to Addiction Center). Opioids are a significant part of the problem. Things in Philadelphia didn’t get any better when Stephen Curry was found to be associated with Heroin.

Heroin packets having Stephen Curry printed on them were found in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is known to have the most potent Heroin in the USA(according to ESPN). It turns out they may also have the best marketing brains. Back in 2016, the dealers there used the popularity Stephen Curry was gaining, and put his face on packets of Heroin.

The timing for the same was exceptional as it came a week after Stephen Curry was on the cover of Parents magazine with Ayesha Curry and their daughters Riley and Ryan.

The Warriors star had just won his first MVP the previous season and won his first championship too. In 2016, he led the Warriors to a record-best 73-9 record. He won the first ever unanimous MVP in NBA history that season as well.

I guess all that success brought him fame from all sides of society. Being associated with drugs isn’t something Steph would want, but it shows how popular he had gotten back then.