“OG Anunoby could go to the Warriors for James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga!”: Anonymous executive proposes interesting trade between Raptors and Golden State

James Wiseman is the prodigal son every Warrior fan is waiting for to return – an NBA executive wants to take his return away permanently.

James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga are touted to be the next big things from the Bay area – an executive thinks their time in San Fran should be cut short in favor of bringing in O.G. Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. The 2019 finalists pair only have one player to have played for the both of them before – Patrick McCaw.

If this trade happens, these young starlets will join the 3- peat winner. To each fan base, this may seem like a lopsided trade. But considering their ages, and the needs of each team, it may be a sensible choice in the long run. Anunoby averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3 last season.

The two GSW players have a combined stat sheet of 9.3-3.3-.9 last season, with Wiseman out for the season. He was tipped to come back many times, but his return date was pushed back multiple times. Masai Ujiri could end up with a bargain deal if they choose to move forward with this mock trade.

Anonymous executive proposes a Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman trade for O.G. Anunoby “You lose Wiseman and Kuminga but you’re getting a better fit back. You’re getting a known commodity. If Toronto added a pick, that might sweeten the deal.”https://t.co/OxiWc46paz — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 10, 2022

James Wiseman looked like the center the Golden State Warriors needed, but injuries have held him back

“You could maybe sell it as OG’s contract is affordable, he is 24 years old, you lose Wiseman and Kuminga but you’re getting a better fit back,” the executive explained. “You’re getting a known commodity. If Toronto added a pick, that might sweeten the deal. It’s tough. They love their young guys but the veterans are like, ‘We need help to win now.’” The executive said in the interview.

The “Kum Bucket” Kuminga has been a really solid rookie, scoring 9.3 points, and helping out the second team with some much-needed height. But Anunoby would do the same, with a higher maturity for the game. Since both the Warrior players are young, the gamble can be taken. They get back a proven scorer and a good defender.

GSW is aware that Andrew Wiggins is a free agent at the end of next year. If they do not manage to tie him down, O.G. would slot right in. The Warriors did not require the services of Wiseman at all this season to reach the finals, and if they manage to eke out a win, they may consider moving two of their liveliest assets, for someone with a bit more pedigree.

Could Steph Curry and Klay Thompson approve this deal? They are not getting any younger, and they need all the healthy bodies they can get to extend their winning dynasty.

