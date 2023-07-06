17 Years Before Claiming Stephen Curry Didn’t Belong in the Hall of Fame, Michael Jordan Explained Reason for Snubbing 3-Point Shot from His Arsenal

In a surprising turn of events, basketball legend Michael Jordan recently made headlines by claiming that Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is not yet worthy of a place in the esteemed Basketball Hall of Fame. This statement came as a shock to many, especially considering Jordan’s own iconic status in the game. However, the roots of Jordan’s opinion can be traced back to his own playing days, where he famously shied away from developing his three-point shooting skills. This article delves into Jordan’s rationale behind his aversion to the three-point shot, his comments on Curry’s Hall of Fame candidacy, and the profound impact of both players on the sport.

Michael Jordan, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, built a legendary career by dominating the game with his unparalleled athleticism, scoring prowess, and tenacious defense. His impact on and off the court is undeniable, having led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships and earning five regular-season MVP awards. Moreover, Jordan’s iconic moments, such as his gravity-defying dunks and clutch performances, elevated the popularity of basketball to unprecedented heights. Off the court, he successfully ventured into the business world, establishing a formidable empire and ultimately becoming the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Michael Jordan’s 3-Point Conundrum

In a video clip from an interview years ago, Jordan explained his reluctance to excel at the three-point shot, stating that it would detract from other aspects of his game. He emphasized his preference for penetrating the defense, making dunks, and facilitating for his teammates. His mentality revolved around driving to the hoop, rather than waiting on the perimeter for a shot.

“My three-point shooting is something I don’t want to excel at because it takes away from all phases of my game. My game is fake, drive to the hole, penetrate, dish-off, dunk. When you have that mentality of making threes, you don’t go to the hole as much. You go to the three-point line and start sitting there, waiting for someone to find you. That’s not my mentality, and I don’t want to create it because it takes away from the other parts of my game.”

This mindset also sheds light on his comments regarding Curry’s Hall of Fame credentials. During an interview on “Today,” Jordan declined to include Curry in his list of unbeatable players, stating that the two-time MVP is “not a Hall of Famer yet.”

The Evolution of the 3-Point Game and Stephen Curry’s Impact

Jordan’s perspective on the three-point shot contrasts with the evolution of the modern NBA, which places a premium on long-range shooting. In recent years, the game has seen a significant shift toward prioritizing the three-point shot, with players like Curry leading the charge.

Known for his exceptional shooting accuracy and range, Curry has transformed the game with his ability to sink long-distance shots from virtually anywhere on the court.

His influence extends beyond his record-breaking three-pointers, as he has inspired a new generation of players to develop their shooting skills and has forced defenses to adapt to the threat he poses.