“It Ain’t Pretty”: Shannon Sharpe Warns Lakers Over Upcoming Schedule After “Apathetic” Display in Loss to Nets

The Lakers’ fairytale eight-game win streak has been followed up with two consecutive losses. The first came at the hands of the defending champion Boston Celtics. However, their most recent 111-108 loss to the Nets has raised eyebrows about the team’s status as a contender. NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe sends a warning to the Lakers by pointing out their upcoming schedule.

In all fairness, the Lakers were without several key players against the Nets. LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes didn’t suit up for the game. That is their entire primary front line, but Sharpe saw something else that raised concerns.

Sharpe understands bad games are a part of an 82-game schedule. The difference was the team’s lack of effort and communication. From now until LeBron’s return, LA will face significantly more difficult teams than Brooklyn.

“Considering how well they had played up until last night, this was a game they damn near had to have,” Sharpe said on ESPN’s First Take. “If you go look at the rest of the schedule and before LeBron gets back it ain’t pretty.”

Sharpe’s warning isn’t an overreaction. The Lakers have the fourth-hardest schedule to close out the season. Within the next five games, they will face the Nuggets twice, and Denver will be looking for revenge for LA’s 23-point blowout on February 22.

Since the Lakers will be without LeBron for some time, Sharpe demands more effort from the rest of the roster. The Lakers are capable of staying afloat, but if they don’t put forth more effort than they did against the Nets, they could find themselves sliding down the standings.

Sharpe’s criticism is reciprocated within the Lakers organization. Head coach JJ Redick was extremely critical of his team following the disappointing loss.

The Lakers are battling injuries

It’s no secret the Lakers are dealing with injuries. Hachimura has missed the last six games with a left knee issue, but no update will come for another week or so. LeBron’s groin injury is expected to keep him out for at least 1-2 weeks. Fortunately, Austin Reaves has returned to the lineup, but he is still recovering from his calf injury.

This isn’t the most ideal situation for the Lakers. Their growing number of injuries brings more eyes to their lack of bench production, as players are taking on roles that are new to them in the absence of a few starters.

Jared Vanderbilt, Jordan Goodwin, Alex Len and Gabe Vincent will need to up their play to keep the Lakers afloat. LA’s next big test will be against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.