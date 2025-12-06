Brian Windhorst Breaks Down Why a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Might Be More Challenging Than Expected

Giannis Antetokounmpo hitting the trade block has instantly shaken up the entire league. The Greek Freak is still firmly in his prime, dominating on both ends of the floor and playing at an MVP level night after night. When a player like that becomes available, serious contenders immediately begin drawing up possible scenarios to land him. But things are seldom simple, and that will certainly be the case with Giannis.

Going in for Giannis does not just warrant a splash. Teams would have to change their trajectory for the next decade. If he were to go to the Knicks, who are a rumored frontrunner, he would be the superstar centerpiece paired alongside Jalen Brunson. If he went to Miami, he would fit right into their win-now, Heat Culture mentality. Wherever he ends up, Giannis is still the kind of player who can take a team from good to a title threat overnight.

The problem is that the business of basketball is not as simple as just dealing for a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber. Despite being in his prime, he is 30 and does have a history of injuries. NBA insider Brian Windhorst broke down the complicated specifics of the big man’s future on the latest edition of his podcast.

“This is a guy who is a Top 5 player. You just don’t get Top 5 players in their primes potentially coming on the blocks,” Windhorst began. “Giannis is still in his prime.”

That part is certain. If the Greek Freak is anything, he is a fierce competitor who wants to win now. That would be an asset for anyone. But Windy also brought up the fact that Giannis is not a player without injury concerns, nor is his contract situation a simple one.

“He does have a history of injuries, and the first thing you’re going to have to do if you trade for Giannis is you’re going to have to get an understanding that you’re going to extend his contract. He’s got one year left after this year. If you’re going to trade for him, I don’t know how you don’t do it, thinking that you’re going to give him $300 million next summer,” Windhorst stated.

Is that something franchise execs want to do? No, they don’t, at least, according to Windhorst.

“The mood in the NBA right now is not to give up four first-round picks for anybody. Maybe if Shai came on, or Victor. I don’t even know. People don’t want to do that because the aprons have spooked so many teams. All these teams are worried about getting into apron trouble where they can’t reset their rosters.”

“Basically, players who have some injury history and who you’re going to have to pay $60 million a year when they are 34, 35, 36. The appetite is just different. Everybody is feeling a certain way,” he added. The famed analyst did specify that he could always be wrong, but that this is just the information that executives are giving him.

Giannis’ situation highlights the constant tug-of-war between risk and reward in today’s NBA. He’s a generational force who can change a franchise’s destiny, but acquiring him also means embracing the financial and long-term uncertainty that comes with a superstar entering the back half of his prime.

Teams like the Knicks and Heat may be willing to push their chips in, yet even they have to consider the avalanche of picks, money, and future flexibility it would cost. Still, when a player this rare is potentially on the move, hesitation can be the difference between watching history and making it.