“I Don’t Give a Damn”: 6 Months After Refusing to Touch ECF Trophy, Jimmy Butler Boldly Shares His Opinion About Losing Finals to Nuggets

The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler is one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA currently. After winning the Eastern Conference Finals last season against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jimmy Butler refused to touch the trophy and claimed he would instead celebrate the championship win. Of course, that did not happen, as Butler’s team lost out to the Denver Nuggets in the Finals 4-1.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated recently, Jimmy outlined his goals for the new season. Almost 6 months after the Finals, he claimed that he did not give a d**n about last season, and the goal for the new campaign remained the same as last time around. That is, to win a championship for his team.

Jimmy Butler is over the Heat’s 2023 Finals defeat to the Denver Nuggets

The Heat were out-hustled and found out by the Nuggets during the Finals. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray’s form proved to be too much to handle, as Butler’s team ended up losing in 5 games.

While Jimmy himself gave it his all, he appears to have long moved on from the defeat. Butler claimed that he did not give a da*n about how the season ended and his goals remained the same as they had always been:

“I don’t give a damn, We didn’t win. As we start off this new season, it’s the same goal as always since I’ve entered this league, and that’s to get my team to a championship. Last year was last year; we’re past that.”

While it would be fair to say that Butler was hugely disappointed, he already seems to have moved on and is looking to land a championship next season. He went on to reveal that he had given the ECF MVP trophy to his father, and neither of them knew where it was anymore.

The kind of winning mentality that he lends to the entire team might have gotten them a lot of success already. While he thanked Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra for building a great team around him, it is clear that Butler is determined to set things right in the coming season.

Jimmy Butler became first ever player to score 40 points in back-to-back Playoff games for the Heat

Butler’s incredible post-season run last time around led to a range of comparisons with Michael Jordan, and some broken records as well.

He became the first-ever Miami Heat player to record straight 40-point games, which is an incredible achievement considering the kind of players that have played for the franchise. In obviously imperious mood in the build-up to the new season, he had only recently aimed a warning at the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard,

“I don’t tell anybody how I feel. I just handle it accordingly… I am happy for Damian Lillard… To be somewhere he is wanted, where he has a chance to win the championship I am also happy for Adrian Griffin because to be in the first year and have some of the guys you have. I am still going to be me. I’m gonna go beat Dame [Damian Lillard], Giannis [Antetokounmpo], and Adrian Griffin on our way to a title. I mean it every year, just the emotions. We are gonna use that, and we are gonna go get it done.”

Considering his recent interviews, it is very obvious that Butler is even more determined to land a championship this time around. He has already given multiple resounding interviews and appears especially angry due to the Dame’s failed move to the Heat.