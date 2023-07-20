19-Year-Old Anthony Edwards Confessed Love For 1996 Children’s Film 2 Years Before Signing $260,000,000 Contract

Apr 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) reacts in the second half against the Denver Nuggets in game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards is one of the top young talents in the NBA right now. A bonafide superstar, Ant recently signed a $260,000,000 contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. An amazing feat, especially considering it was just two seasons ago he was a 19-year-old kid who professed his love for the 1996 children’s film Matilda in an interview with Bleacher Report. All, before going No.1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Edwards has been a bucket ever since he entered the league. Over the past two years, he has done nothing but work on his craft and as such has improved his game tenfold. His explosiveness, hustle, and tenacity, coupled with his incredible skills make him worth every single penny of the $260,000,000 deal he received from the T-Wolves.

Anthony Edwards confessed his love for the children’s movie Matilda prior to being drafted No.1 overall

The 2020 NBA Draft saw the introduction of numerous top talents in the league. The likes of LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Desmond Bane, and Tyrese Maxey all entered the NBA. However, the top selection and consensus No.1 player in the draft was Anthony Edwards.

Edwards was an all-around athlete and had an infectious personality to boot. As such, when he sat down for an interview before the draft, fans were expecting fireworks. What they were not expecting was for him to admit his liking for the 1996 children’s movie Matilda. However, his reasoning made his admission all the more special.

Ant stated that the women are powerful. And, seeing as Matilda was a “powerful” young woman, he had immense respect for her. Therefore, making it his favorite movie of all time.

“Matilda. Because I feel like women are powerful. So, Matilda, I mean she was a very powerful little girl at such a young age. And, I just like to see things like that. When I first seen it, I was like, ‘Yeah…this is the best movie of all time!'”

It certainly is an interesting choice of the movie from Edwards. But, it’s clear to see it has rubbed off of him. Especially, given how powerful some of his plays us on the court.

Ant’s eccentricities are what make him a player to watch out for

There can be no denying that Anthony Edwards is a baller. But, one of the reasons he is such a brilliant player is his eccentric personality. From his interesting choice of movies to the fact that he once tried to buy a lion, but didn’t have the house for it. So, he settled for a dog.

As things stand, Ant seems like the complete package. He’s got the skills and abilities to run with the best of the best, and a personality that screams superstar. He’s sure to cement his place as one of the faces of the NBA.