2 Days After $265,000,000 News, Shaquille O’Neal Marvels over Lionel Messi’s Free-Kick against Liverpool in 2019

Lionel Messi has taken America by storm ever since his arrival at South Beach. Joining Inter Miami this summer, Messi’s arrival has already affected the soccer scene in the US significantly, with his games generating $265,000,000 in revenue from ticket sales in the MLS. The Argentine superstar is revolutionizing the sport in the country and people are taking notice. In fact, two days after the ticket sales numbers were revealed, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram to marvel at one of Messi’s classic free-kicks from 2019 against the English club Liverpool.

According to reports, Apple’s streaming platform, Apple TV has gained close to 300,000 new subscribers since Messi’s arrival, which equates to a gain of $29,700,000. A truly sensational number. The total ticket sales revenue of $265,000,000 makes even more sense once you realize that ticket prices to watch the 36-year-old play have skyrocketed by 1002%, compared to Inter Miami’s games last year.

Shaquille O’Neal celebrates Leo Messi’s talent by sharing his iconic free-kick

The Messi Mania is real. The arrival of the World Champion Argentinian has sent the soccer fans in the United States into a frenzy. For the first time since the MLS was founded in 1993, all eyes in the US are on soccer. Lionel Messi has singlehandedly changed the narrative of the sport in the country and everyone is boarding the hype train fast.

Even Shaquille O’Neal has joined the party. The Big Aristotle recently shared a video of one of Messi’s old free-kicks from his FC Barcelona days. And given how spectacular the goal was, one cannot but share Shaq’s amazement at the feat.

The goal in question took place in the UEFA Champions League back in 2019. It was a curling free-kick that swerved around the wall of defenders set up by Liverpool FC. It was an incredible moment, especially for Messi, as it marked his 600th goal in all competitions for Barca.

Messi is a sensational player, widely regarded as the GOAT of soccer. He may be in the twilight years of his career, but fans will be hoping to see some spectacular plays from him while he is in Miami.

Shaq had a special message for Messi, welcoming him to the United States

News of Lionel Messi’s arrival to the MLS spread like wildfire when it was first reported. Of course, being at the epicenter of action always, Shaquille O’Neal heard the news almost instantly. And once the deal was announced the big fella had some welcoming words to share, that were incredibly hilarious.

Referring to himself as “El Padrino Negro”, which literally translates to “The Black Godfather”, Shaq expressed his love for Messi with a simple “Te Amo” and ended his welcome by saying he was looking forward to meeting him.

A regular polyglot, it was the most “Shaq” welcome ever. That being said, the two have yet to actually meet since Messi’s move to South Beach. But considering Miami is like a home away from home for Shaq, it shouldn’t be too long before “El Padrino Negro” says “Te Amo” to Messi in person.