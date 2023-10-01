2 Days Before Celtics’ Media, Jaylen Brown Cheered On Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders in Thriller Against USC

The entire football community was hyped to witness the Colorado Buffalos take on the USC Trojans at the Folsom Field. Several personalities from the basketball world were also present to witness the highly-anticipated contest. Two days before the Boston Celtics’ media day for the upcoming season, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White were in attendance, supporting Shedeur Sanders and co.

Jaylen Brown has had a historic 2023 off-season. The 6ft 6” swingman signed a massive five-year, $305,000,000 supermax extension. After signing the richest deal the NBA has ever seen, Brown drew more attention to himself, with every activity of his being tracked. Further, the media would certainly want to know about Brown’s future plans with the Boston side.

Jaylen Brown was among the several Boston Celtics personalities present at the USC-CU matchup

There were more than 54,000 fans present at the Folsom Field. Among them were Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, who also enjoyed the action-packed thriller. Brown also met up with two legends of the Boston Celtics franchise – Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett – as the Trojans went on to clinch a 48-41 victory.

All the Boston Celtics personalities were supporting Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders. The 21-year-old didn’t disappoint in the marquee matchup. Despite suffering the second loss of the season, Sanders had an impressive outing – 30-45, 371 yards, 4 TDs, 1 int.

Shilo Sanders challenged Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to a game of 2v2

During their time at the University of Colorado, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce met up with Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders. After greeting each other, the 23-year-old made the conversation interesting by challenging the Celtics’ legendary pairing to a game of 2v2 in basketball.

Shilo and Shedeur are two talented youngsters. However, challenging Pierce and KG might not be a smart thing to do. The Celtics’ pairing is a formidable duo who dominated the NBA. Back in 2008, the duo even led the Cs to their first title win in 22 years.