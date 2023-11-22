LeBron James Highlights Son Bryce James’ ‘Shocking’ Transfer Back to Sierra Canyon

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sits with his wife Savannah James (right), son Bryce Maximus James (left) and his mother Gloria Marie James (left) court side of the between the McDonald’s All American East and the McDonald’s All American West at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The past few months have been very eventful for LeBron James and his family. His sons Bronny and Bryce went through big changes over the summer. Bronny joined USC after graduating high school. On the other hand, with Bronny gone, Bryce James first transferred to Campbell Hall for his final two years of school. Soon after, Bryce transferred to Notre Dame.

The move to Notre Dame was apparently guessed to be good for Bryce’s NIL, as well as making him join a successful program. On top of that, Sherman Oaks is just a 40-minute drive from USC, helping him stay close to his brother Bronny. However, the Notre Dame dream for Bryce ended in just three months.

While Bryce went to Notre Dame to further improve his game in a good program, the CIF transfer rules made him ineligible to play for half the season. Staying out for that long was only going to hurt Bryce’s NIL value, as well as keep him away from the eyes of the scouts.

Not long ago, it was reported that Bryce would be transferring back to Sierra Canyon High School. The reason for the younger James’ return is that he would be eligible immediately upon rejoining the Trailblazers. LeBron James shared the news on his Instagram story, hyping up Bryce James’ transfer back to Sierra Canyon High School.

It would be interesting to see how Bryce fits in with the Trailblazers after leaving them earlier this year.

What Grade is Bryce James in?

Graduating in 2025, Bryce James is currently a Junior in High School. He joined Sierra Canyon High School back in 2021, joining his brother Bronny James. At that point, Bronny was a junior in school himself.

So far, Bryce was part of the Junior Varsity team at Sierra Canyon, playing at the Shooting Guard position. However, a recent growth spurt has him listed as a Small Forward. It’d be interesting to see where he fits in the roster. He’s currently a 3-star recruit and is ranked 44 in the class of 2025.

So far, Bryce has received offers from schools like Ohio State and Duquesne, according to Bleacher Report. With still two seasons left in school, we can surely expect Bryce to get a lot more offers.