“2 Seconds of This Tase Gets 5 Stacks”: Shaquille O’Neal Puts Lucrative Offer With ‘Insane’ Amazon Find

August 11, 2023, San Francisco, California, United States: DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O Neal or Shaq, DJs the Twin Peaks stage during Day 1 of Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday August 11th, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Shot by San Francisco United States – ZUMAs181 20230811_zea_s181_027 Copyright: xAnniexLesserx

Shaquille O’Neal is a compulsive shopper. In an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the Hall of Famer revealed that he spends so much time on Amazon that his family has to scold him to shut the app and sleep. O’Neal showed off one of his latest purchases, and it’s as bizarre as anyone could imagine. He showed off a pocket taser he bought after it popped up on his recommended feed on Amazon.

Advertisement

O’Neal warned fans that if they walked up to him in the streets and harassed him, they would get tased. Co-host Adam Lefkoe joked about trying the taser on one of the producer’s children, who was at the taping of the podcast episode. O’Neal one-upped Lefkoe and said,

“Anyone who takes two seconds of this tase gets five stacks [$5,000].”

Advertisement

After O’Neal confirmed he was serious about the offer, Lefkoe and others in attendance pondered about it for a second or two, before the whole room burst into laughter. The four-time NBA champions then showed off a dangerously oversized knife and started playing with him, making Lefkoe uncomfortable.

The co-host suggested that the show’s social media accounts should run a promo named, “Get Tased By Shaq” before immediately realizing it wasn’t the safest idea. O’Neal revealed that he had already tased someone and given them money. He said,

“One of my good friends, Tony from Blue Chips in Chicago, did it. And here’s the footage of him doing it for $8,000.”

O’Neal was one of the meanest and feistiest players on the court during his playing days. However, he loves goofing around off it. One of his favorite pastime activities is dancing. Watching the 7’1″ outclass LeBron James and Dwight Howard in a dance-off remains one of the most iconic moments the retired star has ever produced.

Advertisement

O’Neal is also an unstoppable machine at making meme-worthy faces. One of his best performances came during his appearance on the Hot Ones. O’Neal dissed Kansas and claimed the state had no clue about making hot sauces. However, after just two nibbles into a wing dipped in the infamous “Da Bomb,” he got wide-eyed, started coughing and sweating profusely, and immediately apologized to Kansas.

O’Neal’s natural charisma and penchant for unintentional comedy make him one of the most beloved pop culture icons.

Shaquille O’Neal’s quest for the ultimate woman and a robot

Shaquille O’Neal has a new woman in his life. The 51-year-old retired NBA star revealed the identity of his new lady love on the Big Podcast with Shaq. He said,

“I met the ultimate woman that will never leave you. I’m in love with this woman and she never tells me no. Her name is Amazon.”

Yes, O’Neal was talking about the shopping website. He professed his love for Amazon because of their express delivery of the drones that he purchased. The former Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that a gift from his brother got him hooked on buying drones. He revealed,

“My cousin Kenny bought me a $15,000 drone. I didn’t really knew how to fly em. But no matter where you are, you hit the ‘Home’ button and it comes back to you.”

O’Neal revealed he has already “lost 100s of drones” that cost around $100. His interest in technology isn’t limited to drones. On AI Day in 2022, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled his vision to build functional humanoids.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SHAQ/status/1576131484255019008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

O’Neal responded to his post with a question reading,

“Can I purchase a robot?”

He probably wasn’t even joking when he asked that question, which makes it funnier. O’Neal can easily afford to buy a robot. After all, he’s worth $400 million. Everything he does is intriguing and hilarious and that’s why the fans love him.