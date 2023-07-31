2 Years After Being Called An Idiot By Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley Remains Unwilling To Back Down Against Him: “He’s Very Sensitive”

For the past few years, Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant have had a beef. On several occasions, the two NBA personalities have been going back and forth, criticizing each other whenever possible. During the testing times of the pandemic, Durant even demeaned Barkley by calling the legend an “idiot” for his take on the vaccine. With Chuck directing some jarring words toward KD, it seems like there is no end to this beef on the horizon.

Charles Barkley has been extremely critical of his evaluation of Durant’s game. When the Durantula was still with the Brooklyn Nets, the Round Mound of Rebound had some heavy criticism, implying that Durant got carried during the two Championship seasons with the Golden State Warriors. According to the Chuckster, during the 2017 and 2018 Championship runs, KD was merely ‘riding on the bus and not actually driving it’. Keep in mind that KD was named Finals MVP for both of those years.

“If you ain’t driving the bus, don’t walk around talking about you a champion,” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley calls Kevin Durant ‘sensitive’

It’s been a long time since Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley have badmouthed each other. However, Barkley recently attacked the Phoenix Suns superstar yet again. In an interview with CBS, the former NBA Forward spoke about several topics. When asked about his updated opinions on the Slim Reaper, Barkley didn’t shy away from being his candid self.

The TNT analyst stated that the 2014 Most Valuable Player was a great player. However, the 60-year-old believed that the multiple-time scoring champ didn’t appreciate any criticism directed toward him, and called him a ‘sensitive player’. Take a look at the clip posted by 60Minutes on Twitter.

“He’s very sensitive. Great player. He’s part of that generation who think he can’t be criticized. He’s never looked in the mirror and said, ‘Man, was that a fair criticism?’”

KD has been one of the most hated superstars in the league ever since his move to the Bay Area. While the Oklahoma fans’ anger is justifiable, admittedly, Barkley’s words are being a bit unfair to Durant.

Kendrick Perkins once came to KD’s defense

Even though Kevin Durant has won two Championships, naysayers always question his ability to lead another team to a title. Ever since Durant has been a part of the star-studded Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns squad, haters have been calling him out for “ring-chasing”. Barkley was among the group of people who were criticizing the 2008 Rookie of the Year.

However, Kendrick Perkins did not tolerate any of Barkley’s “malicious attacks”. Durant’s former teammate defended his honor by attacking the Championship-less resume of Charles Barkley instead.