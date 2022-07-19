212 lbs Kobe Bryant can credit a greasy McDonald’s quarter pounder for one of the most historic performances in NBA history

Kobe Bryant had several memorable performances across his NBA career, and his best one may have been the result of a pre-game quarter pounder.

January 22, 2006. Lakers vs. Raptors in Los Angeles. Kobe was playing the best basketball of his career in the 2005-06 season. He averaged 35.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, and 4.5 assists per game. His shooting split was 45.0%/34.7%/85.0%.

Scoring was Kobe’s biggest strength. Even to this day, when we speak of the 212 lbs Kobe, we discuss how great of an offensive talent he was. In his prime, Kobe could score on anyone, anywhere.

He played in the slowest offensive era in NBA history, and yet he still managed to have one of the greatest scoring seasons ever. The game that really solidified it? Of course, it was his 81-point eruption against the Raptors. It’s the second highest points scored in a game ever, second only to Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game.

Also Read: “7’1 Wilt Chamberlain dislocated Bullets legend’s shoulder in 1 blow”: Billy Cunningham described just how much brute strength ‘The Big Dipper’ possessed

Kobe Bryant had several unhealthy meals before his historic performance

Wilt may have the highest scoring game of all time, but Kobe’s performance may top Wilt’s. Toronto was running away with the game. They built up a 63-49 lead at halftime and extended it to 71-53 in the third quarter. Then, Kobe’s ‘Black Mamba’ instinct, and he simply took over.

There’s no other way to describe it. He scored 55 points out of the 73 the Lakers put up in the second half and turned the 18-point deficit into an 18-point lead. LA won the game 122-104 as fans chanted “M.V.P.” during his last two free throws to hit the 81-point mark.

He scored 27 points in the third quarter and 28 points in the fourth quarter. Kobe finished the game shooting 8-of-46 from the floor, 7-of-13 from 3-point range, and 18-of-20 from the foul line.

“We are on a journey, and to put on a show like this for the fans here in L.A. is truly something special,” Bryant said. “I grew up in front of these people, and now they are seeing me as an older, young man.”

What fueled Bryant that day? We may never know, but we certainly do know that he didn’t eat particularly healthy before the game. The night before the game he had a pepperoni pizza and grape soda. Then, before the game, Kobe devoured a quarter pounder from McDonald’s.

Kobe revealed his pregame meals in an interview, and it’s a little surprising to say the least. However, if Kobe made it work, then should we really be questioning his methods?

Also Read: Charles Barkley to leave $6 million and a chance to roast Shaquille O’Neal for a new Golf gig