235 lbs Arnold Schwarzenegger Standing Beside 7ft 1″ Shaquille O’Neal Draws Hilarious ‘Short Jokes’ From His Sons

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a man who has done it all. He’s an actor, producer, businessman, retired bodybuilder, and a former politician as well. He was the 38th governor of California between 2003 to 2011. He is a big man, who is regarded very highly in the bodybuilder community.

However, he’s not as nearly big when he’s put in comparison to Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA legend boasts a 7 feet 1-inch frame and weighs 324 lbs. Shaq is one of a kind and makes even the biggest of people look tiny around him.

Shaq and Arnold shared an office back in 2020, when Schwarzenegger opened an office that was to serve as a point of contact for his real-estate company.

This gave them an opportunity to get to know each other better, which resulted in the following Instagram post.

Also Read: ‘Petty’ Michael Jordan Once Didn’t Let Pistons Star in His $300,000 Ferrari After Bulls Suffered a Loss in Chicago

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a photo on Instagram with Shaquille O’Neal, gets trolled by sons

In 2021, Arnold hosted his yearly Arnold Classic in September instead of March. It’s an annual bodybuilding contest which is usually held in March, but had to be postponed that year. Before Arnold got to the venue to host the event, he ran into his old friend, Shaquille O’Neal. While Arnold was in Columbus for his event, Shaq was in the city for a gig for DJ Diesel, his DJ persona.

Arnold took it to Instagram to share a photo of the two, and the clear height disparity got a lot of reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

While Arnold is in no way small, boasting a 6’2″ frame weighing 235 lbs, everyone looks small in comparison to the 7’1″, 325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal.

Arnold’s sons saw the photo and couldn’t help themselves from trolling their father.

Joseph compared Shaq’s pose to a bodybuilder’s pose. On the other hand, Patrick compared their photo to the Twins poster Arnold had with Danny DeVito.

The comedy “Twins” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito was released in theatres today in 1988. #80s #80smovies pic.twitter.com/o4iFbYcqz4 — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) December 9, 2021

Also Read: “Larsa Pippen is Making Michael Jordan Happy!”: Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Spotted Getting Cozy at the Beach With Marcus Jordan

Arnold was left speechless by Shaq’s eating habits

In 1993, Shaquille O’Neal made a huge mark on the NBA, and it’s fans with his stellar performance as a rookie. This led him to go and have lunch with Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger. They went to lunch at Planet Hollywood, where Arnold saw Shaq eat ‘at least 10 meals’

This left the actor speechless. Then he saw how much Shaq burnt himself out while playing and practicing. Arnold had high hopes for the former #1 Pick. He wasn’t wrong in thinking so. Shaq went on to win 4x NBA Championships and establish himself as a Top-10 All-Time player in the league.

Also Read: Scottie Pippen, Who Chose LeBron James as GOAT Over Michael Jordan, Once Compared 6ft 2″ Stephen Curry to ‘The King’