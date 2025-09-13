2x NBA Champion Ready to “Bet Everything” on Paolo Banchero Becoming One of the Best

When the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero first overall in 2022, they saw a long-term asset who could pull them out of the barrel of irrelevancy and help them compete for big things again. And while that target has not quite been achieved yet, the signs that they are heading in the right direction are clear.

The former Rookie of the Year led the Magic to the playoffs in 2024 and again in 2025. Although they exited in the first round both times, the franchise was back in the postseason conversation, at least. Banchero was rewarded with a five-year, $239 million extension, cementing his place in Orlando for the long haul.

The 22-year-old joined Shaquille O’Neal and Tracy McGrady as the only players in Magic franchise history to record multiple games with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. He’s clearly one of the best young players in the league, something Mike Miller has also pointed out.

Miller, a two-time NBA Champion, heavily praised the Duke alum on an old episode of The OGs podcast. Paolo has since used Miller’s words in a new YouTube video that he dropped on his own channel.

“Tip of the iceberg,” stated Miller when asked how talented Banchero is. “Paolo’s biggest thing was just, ‘How can I be the best basketball player?’ Like he just cared about basketball. That’s rare.”

The proof is in the pudding. Paolo is not content with simply getting the Magic back to the postseason. He has the drive to deliver the franchise its first-ever NBA title.

“He’s just beginning to understand how freaking good he is. The one thing I’ll say about him and why I’ll bet on him all day long is cause he absolutely loves it and dives into it,” added Miller, who then explained why he sees the Magic forward as a player people will be talking about for decades.

“I think he’s this new era. He’s 6’10”-611,” 270, moves like a guard, plays like a guard, I think he has a chance to be one of the best. I would bet everything that he’s going to be one of those dudes that we talk about for the longest time.”

Paolo has already proven he’s more than hype. He’s the Magic’s cornerstone, with the size, skill, and drive to reshape the franchise. Orlando didn’t just secure a star with their latest extension. They locked in a leader who’s only scratching the surface.

Banchero’s scoring has steadily improved year after year since his debut. In his rookie campaign, he averaged 20 points, a number that has now climbed close to 26. At just 22, he’s already putting the league on notice, and the future in Orlando looks brighter than ever.