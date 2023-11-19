“Going to Have to Whoop Your Ass”: Shaquille O’Neal Vehemently Defends Draymond Green Choking Rudy Gobert to Protect Klay Thompson

The NBA has been up in arms ever since the epic brawl that took place this week, during a Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves game. The brawl began with Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels after the latter wouldn’t let go of Klay’s jersey, resulting in a tussle between Klay and McDaniels. But when Rudy Gobert tried to hold Klay from behind, Draymond was not having it. The Warriors enforcer rushed onto the scene and gave Rudy a taste of his own medicine, choking and dragging the Timberwolves player off the scene.

But unknown to Draymond, the choking and dragging would become a scene, as the Warriors forward would be suspended for five games. But unlike most people in the media, Shaquille O’Neal decided to be honest, as he sided with Draymond Green. A few days after the incident, Shaq was interviewed by TMZ Sports, who asked the big man if he still stuck by his opinion on the Draymond Green issue. Answering the question, Shaquille O’Neal said,

” I don’t like to be a hypocrite, I would have done the same thing. You gotta stick up for your teammate. If you and you having an interview, and somebody punches you, I am going to have to whoop their a**. Cause you are my home girl….. I am not going to criticize Draymond for something I would have done.”

Though it wasn’t clear what exactly instigated Draymond to act as he did, speculations about the same have been made. Rudy, who did appear to hold Klay from behind, didn’t get much time on the sharpshooter as Draymond swooped in fast. But as the team’s enforcer, it’s understandable why Draymond acted as he did.

Klay not only has been through two major injuries but is also coming into a contract-expiring season. He is yet to be offered an extension and could be the first of the Warriors’ big three to leave the organization. Keeping in mind how crucial the season might pan out to be, many believe Draymond was just ensuring no harm is done to his teammates, as suspensions are something one can deal with, but injuries are far worse.

Inside The NBA reacts to the scuffle

The match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and The Golden State Warriors was being covered by Inside The NBA and TNT. So during the halftime break and the post-game analysis, the crew heavily discussed the incident.

Charles Barkley was openly critical of Draymond, asking his co-hosts why he even took things so far. Shaquille O’Neal who was having none of Barkley’s slander, pointed out the fact that Rudy had instigated the action by first putting Klay in a choke hold from behind. After going back and forth, the matter remained rather unsolved, as everyone stuck to their opinions.

But someone who didn’t hold back was Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors. On being asked about Draymond Green’s action and the following suspension, Kerr said,

“Yes. He took it too far. I didn’t have a problem with him getting Rudy off Klay, because the rule of thumb is you don’t put your hands on a player on the other team, you get your guy. But I thought Rudy was wrong for putting his hands on Klay, regardless of his intentions. So I had no problem with Draymond getting him off of Klay, but he has gotta let go. He hung on for six and seven seconds. It was a terrible visual for the league, for Draymond, for everybody. So Draymond was wrong. He knows that. The five games are deserved.”

Kerr didn’t hold back, knowing fully well that this wasn’t Draymond’s first time behaving in this manner. With the Golden State Warriors having lost their last six games, the Warriors are currently dealing with more pressing issues than Draymond Green’s suspension. With Stephen Curry looking for help, the Warriors players have to show up, as they risk wasting Stephen Curry’s prime.