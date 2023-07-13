3 Years After Letting Travis Scott Use $29,000,000 Mansion for Music Video, Michael Jordan Teases Collaboration for New Album “UTOPIA”

In the realm of music and sports, unexpected collaborations often yield extraordinary results. The latest partnership making waves in the entertainment world involves none other than NBA legend Michael Jordan and renowned rapper Travis Scott. Their creative alliance is once again in the spotlight, as they tease a collaboration surrounding Scott’s highly anticipated upcoming album, “UTOPIA.” The excitement surrounding their new venture is further amplified by the recent video call conversation they shared, hinting at something remarkable on the horizon. Moreover, this collaboration builds upon their past joint endeavors, including the use of Jordan’s luxurious mansion for the filming of Scott’s hit music video, “FRANCHISE.”

Advertisement

With the buzz around their video call and the upcoming album, Michael Jordan and Travis Scott have sparked tremendous curiosity. Their recent interactions and announcements signal a fresh collaboration that promises to captivate audiences. Furthermore, their partnership with Jordan Brand adds an intriguing dimension to their joint efforts.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ComplexSneakers/status/1309357726682750976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Michael Jordan and Travis Scott Tease a New Collaboration

A recent Instagram video posted by Michael Jordan has sent fans into a frenzy of speculation.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CupU-P2AtVD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The video captures a video call conversation between Jordan and Travis Scott, where the rapper cryptically mentions his upcoming project, stating:

“I got that ‘thing’ coming up.”

Jordan, displaying excitement, responds:

Advertisement

“Yeah, I saw it, looks good, man!”

These intriguing comments have ignited speculation about the nature of their collaboration, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further details.

This new collaboration gains significance when we consider their past ventures together.

In 2020, Travis Scott was granted the opportunity to use Michael Jordan’s illustrious Illinois mansion as the backdrop for the “FRANCHISE” music video. The connection between Jordan and Scott, primarily through Nike and Air Jordan collaborations, has flourished.

The video showcased unmistakable imagery linked to Jordan, such as the prominent No. 23 gate, a basketball court featuring MJ’s iconic Jumpman logo, and the names of Jordan’s children. These shared experiences highlight the natural synergy between the legendary basketball player and the acclaimed rapper.

A Unique Experience with the “Road To Utopia”

Building on their previous collaborations, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have devised an exclusive opportunity for fans. The “Road To Utopia” sweepstakes promises an unparalleled experience. Available exclusively to US residents above the age of 18 with a Nike Membership, this sweepstakes offers 23 fortunate winners and their chosen companions a trip of a lifetime.

The prize includes two airfare tickets, a two-night hotel stay, and two tickets to the highly anticipated album debut event. Winners will find themselves in the heart of the action, with all expenses covered.

This collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand demonstrates their commitment to crafting unique experiences for their dedicated fanbases. By combining the worlds of music and sports, they offer an opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the excitement surrounding “UTOPIA.”

Travis x Air Jordan “Olive” Colorway Rumors

Travis Scott’s influence extends beyond music and collaborations into the realm of sneakers. In recent reports, rumors surfaced regarding his potential departure from the Air Jordan 1 silhouette. However, these rumors were soon dispelled when leaks revealed a new low-top pair designed in collaboration with Air Jordan, featuring the “Olive” colorway.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Olive” shoe will make waves upon its release later this year. While maintaining the signature features of the Air Jordan 1, including the Reverse Swoosh, this particular iteration introduces new golf-inspired elements.