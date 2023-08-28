“Whaddup Black”: Two Years After Leaving Shoes in Michael Jordan’s Garage, Travis Scott Hints at Collaboration on a Video Call with MJ

Hip-hop star Travis Scott has been among the foremost celebrity collaborators with the Jordan brand. The Houston-based rapper has been collaborating with the Jordan brand since 2018, with the ‘Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Cactus Jack’ being one of the first of its releases. Five years later, La Flame still seems to be in a jovial mood interacting with Michael Jordan, which might hint toward another collaboration soon, as per Sneaker News on Instagram. Travis Scott released his much acclaimed single ‘Franchise,’ two years back, featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. For the music video for this single, Michael Jordan allowed La Flame to shoot on the premises of his former Chicago Highland Estates property. Scott might have accidentally left his shoes at the property’s garage, for which he gave Jordan a shoutout, reminding him he would be back soon to collect his sneakers.

Travis Scott’s collaboration with the Jordan brand and Nike has helped skyrocket the brand’s popularity. Since the time La Flame shot his music video, the resale value for his fragment Air Jordan 1s shot up to as much as $ 5,000! Indeed, another epic collaboration with the Jordan Brand and Nike would bring us some cool and funky Cactus Jack kicks, a much-anticipated choice for the sneakerheads out there.

Travis Scott hints toward a possible collaboration with Michael Jordan

Travis Scott and Michael Jordan have found a close bond with each other since their initial Jordan x Cactus Jack collaboration in 2018. Jordan must have found great affinity in the Houston rapper even to let him shoot a music video on his erstwhile Highland Park Estate residency premises.

Over the years, the Jordan x Cactus Jack collaborations have found much love among basketball fans, sneakerheads, and hip-hop geeks. Perhaps it’s time for the duo to bring out something new and exciting to solidify this collaboration further. Travis Scott teased a clip of MJ co-signing to his Utopia collaboration, which is a part of his much-acclaimed studio album released this year.

In a clip posted by Sneakernews on Instagram, Jordan and Trav share jovial and frolic interactions. Travis Scott seemed elated to be on a video call with ‘His Airness’ while alongside a group in Los Angeles. Here is a transcript of the conversation between Jordan and Travis Scott during their video call.

Travis Scott: “Whaddup, whaddup black! What’s up man? This is a new meeting today ain’t it? Oh man, it’s a new meeting today!” Michael Jordan: “What are you doing dog?” Travis Scott: “We over here trying to get it together. We working on that thang” Michael Jordan: “Nah, I saw it man. It looks nice. You did a good job. I like it. I love it.”

At the end of the clip, a Jumpman and Utopia logo pops up, which has sparked speculations of a possible collaboration. Fans are speculating if this collaboration is for a new Jordan sneaker around Utopia or Michael Jordan appearing in one of Scott’s upcoming albums.

Either way, the Jordan and Travis Scott collaboration is epic in the brand’s history, with the sneakers coming out with high resale values. The Jordan brand and Travis Scott collaboration extends to the Houston rapper even designing his own colorway for the Air Jordan 4 and 6 models, which reportedly sold out within minutes. What may come our way is indeed worth anticipation after this stem-winding tease.

Travis Scott once used Michael Jordan’s $14.8 million mansion to shoot music-video for ‘FRANCHISE’

Michael Jordan might struggle to sell his Highland Park estate in Chicago, Illinois. However, the $14,800,000 mansion came to some good use and PR after Travis Scott shot the music video for his single ‘FRANCHISE’ on its premises. The music video featured Jordan’s iconic ’23’ jersey number on the mansion’s gate, the NBA-sized in-house basketball court, and subtle homages by Scott to Jordan’s iconic eponymous brand.

It surely was a worthy location to shoot for Travis, one of the foremost artists associated with the Jordan brand, and MJ himself. The video has raked up above 125 million views to date and is one of the most popular singles of the Houston rapper.