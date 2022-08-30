$30 Million for the Knicks talisman, who once dropped 30 points in a half

The New York Knicks, safe to say, have made all the headlines, this offseason. RJ Barrett is now set to earn $30 million a year.

From resigning ‘Center’ Mitchell Robinson on a four-year 60 Million contract to acquiring free agent Jalen Brunson on a four-year deal, in the excess of 100 Million dollars, the Knicks have had a proactive and productive summer, so far.

The one that will grab the attention of their supporters, however, is their latest trajectory in their pursuit of basketball dominance.

As per ESPN senior insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have finalized a four-year rookie extension for their talisman, RJ Barrett, that could be worth up to 120 Million.

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 30, 2022

The third overall pick in the 2019 draft, Barrett has displayed his touch and feel for the game, time and again in the past three years. His talent and work ethic have cemented him as a fundamental piece for this Knicks side.

Also read: Knicks guard Derrick Rose has 19 tattoos but suffers from “Trypanophobia”

The Knicks Guard dropped 30 in a half and now he is set to earn $30 million a year

The 22-year-old has gone on to show his prowess several times in the past three years. In his quest for greatness, Barrett once scored 30 points in a half, against the Miami Heat. Impressive.

That time RJ Barrett dropped 30 points in the first half Now he’s getting paid $30M a year 💰 (🎥 @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/wVRFFsIoCq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 30, 2022

The New York Knicks, have been one of the rather disappointing franchises of the past 30 years. From their recruitment to their on-court displays, the franchise hasn’t seen much success in recent times.

Another example of their roster mismanagement would involve the fact that RJ Barrett, is the youngest Knick to get a 100 Million contract in the franchise’s history.

In addition, he is also the first Knicks first-round pick to sign a rookie contract extension since Charlie Webb in 1999.

At 22, RJ Barrett is the youngest player in Knicks history to get a $100 million dollar contract. Barrett is the first Knicks 1st round pick to sign a rookie contract extension with the team since Charlie Ward in 1999. https://t.co/PqiPhl2vEK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 30, 2022

The New York Knicks, with the contract extension of RJ Barrett, all but agreed, have officially halted their hounding of ‘All-Star’ guard, Donovan Mitchell.

Despite holding a long and profound interest in Mitchell, the franchise has elected to resign Barrett to a lucrative deal, tying him down for the foreseeable future.

Heading into their upcoming campaign, the squad looks competent. The addition of Jalen Brunson, and extending RJ Barrett and Julius Randle will make for a nice core in New York.

Also read: Michael Jordan evicted $120 million Knicks coach out of his “presidential suite” while waving at him