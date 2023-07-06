30 Years After Earning $292,000,000 on NBA Hardwood, Shaquille O’Neal Revealed He’d Take Up a ‘Measly’ $60,734 Job If Not for Basketball

May 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In his 19 seasons in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal has had periodic encounters with success and failure. But if one thing has remained constant, it’s the inflow of money. In fact, Shaq had accumulated a staggering $292,000,000 in reported earnings on the NBA hardwood. This laid the groundwork for him to build a net worth of over $400,000,000. But what if the big fella could not get into the league? In an interview on ‘The Jordan Harbinger Show’, Shaq spoke about taking up a $60,734 job if basketball didn’t work out for him.

Over the years, Shaq has indulged in a variety of professions to showcase his range of talent that goes beyond the basketball court. He has acted in movies, created rap music, co-authored books, and even performed as a DJ. All this while being an NBA analyst since 2011 for one of the best sports shows in the world – ‘NBA on TNT’.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals his safety net if basketball didn’t work out

In 2022, Shaquille O’Neal appeared on ‘The Jordan Harbinger Show‘ to talk about his career, his lifestyle, and the success that has followed him along in his life. In an interesting conversation, the NBA superstar was asked about his career option if basketball had not worked out for him. Shaq immediately responded by saying that he would have been a police officer. Here is an excerpt from the conversation:

“I would be a cop. I remember asking my father that and he said you would be a somebody. Doesn’t matter…because we’re all human beings.”

Almost 30 years after earning his first NBA paycheck, O’Neal seemed to recall his career options. His father, who came from a military background, seemed to have influenced his decision-making behind joining the police. The NBA superstar went on to achieve his childhood aspiration by enrolling in the police academy and passing tests to get a rank. However, the average cop salary in the United States wouldn’t probably have allowed Shaq to live his larger than life lifestyle.

Shaq has an honorary police title

Shaquille O’Neal was always interested in donning the police uniform. He got the opportunity to do so through the help of LA County. After attending the LA County’s Reserve Academy, he was given the honorary title of US Deputy Marshall. Apart from the rank, Shaq also agreed to a $1 yearly salary for the services he would provide.

The Diesel has helped the community in many ways as an honorary cop. Apart from his government stint, Shaq has also helped uplift communities in America by serving underserved people.