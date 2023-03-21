“Get some BBL work done”: Muddled in $8.9 Billion Controversy, ‘Sick’ Shaquille O’Neal Posts NSFW Video Confirming Hip Replacement

Shaquille O’Neal always knows how to churn the news. Be it his appearance in TV ads or his hosting on TNT, Shaq is always on the news. So what is it this time? Well, it has to be around the fact that he has been absent from TV!

Yes, over the last few weeks, we have missed the Big Fella from our TV screens and it looks as though a return is not close. O’Neal posted photos and videos of him undergoing hip surgery.

The 50-year-old was in dire need of a hip replacement and he looks to have gotten it. While we would only say safe recovery or be gloomy in hope, Shaq won’t let us.

No, he will post silly things on social media to keep us entertained. His latest takes the “cake”, quite literally. Cue the booty shake!

to all the people who are worried and concerned. first off , let me say thank you. And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement. Thanks and love you all. but no need to worry and yes i’m fine. pic.twitter.com/cnmLn58YDy — SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 21, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal takes to Twitter to post an NSFW video of him shaking his butt!

Yes, new hips new Shaq! Or so he wants to imply as he posts a gif of him shaking his butt off. And where is the famous gif from? The time when he interrupted Kobe Bryant’s interview when he was with the Lakers.

Shaq is in good spirits. Even yesterday he posted a picture of himself laying at the surgery table. And he even tagged Candace Parker, telling her he was okay.

The Lakers legend is clearly missing his studio time as he recuperates but all of his posts have also helped him navigate a sour controversy. One that accused him of hiding after being involved in an $8.9 billion debacle!

Shaquille was accused of hiding from authorities due to his involvement with FTX

Last year, there was a big crash in the cryptocurrency world. A major player, FTX went bankrupt in glorious fashion.

The company had recently announced that $8.9 billion in customer funds were still missing after a “bank run”. Shaq, who was showcased as one of the ambassadors of the company was also under investigation.

During that time, Shaq was under a lot of fire. And there was speculation that O’Neal was hiding in his house. as the court hearings picked up,

Fortunately, he has cleared up the air. And we wish him nothing but a speedy recovery from his hip replacement. Until then, enjoy his post!