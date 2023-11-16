“I Still Didn’t Feel Fulfilled”: When Gabrielle Union Confessed Not Feeling Satisfied Despite Dwyane Wade’s Proposal

April 27, 2023, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City. NEW YORK USA – ZUMAc233 20230427_zsp_c233_126 Copyright: xVanessaxCarvalhox

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade are one of the most famous power couples of our generation. But Union and Wade didn’t necessarily know they would ever be married. Back in 2013, Union sat down with Savannah James, to make a vision board for the team. The duo quickly ended up ditching the project and started making ones for themselves. Union, who recently admitted that she never believed in the concept of vision boards back in 2013, ended up putting a picture of a ring on it.

Union, who wanted to be married to Wade, strangely enough, got the proposal the same year. But, Union ended up realizing that it wasn’t things that she wanted, but experiences. Talking about this during an interview with Idea Generation,

” I don’t need stuff. Stuff, it doesn’t fill my soul. It doesn’t make my soul sing. I want experiences. I want a dream.”

The actress/model would go on to explain how it was certain feelings and experiences that she wanted. After working through many more vision boards, Union is now starting to get a hang of the process. She even admitted that she felt that she needed to think bigger, as things tend to manifest themselves too quickly.

Dwayne Wade had a slightly different reaction to getting married. The three-time NBA Champion was admittingly scared of dropping the question, but everything worked out fine. The celebrity couple first met while hosting a sponsored Super Bowl party back in 2007. Fast forward to 2013, and Wade ended up putting a ring on it, and that too a big one.

Back in September of the same year, Wade talked to Jay Leno on The Tonight Show about his relationship, telling the host,

” A celebrity relationship is very hard. This was a big year for us in our relationship from the standpoint of she was shooting her show Being Mary Jan. I was dealing with my injuries, trying to win a championship. We kind of took a step back. We supported each other, but we took a step back for a little while. At the end of the day, we came back together and said, ‘Listen, we want to continue this. We want to try to continue to get better each day.’ She’s been with me and I’ve been with her all summer long. We’re going strong now.”

Even if Wade had to take a step back, it all worked out. Wade would go on to win three championships with Miami and retire as a Hall of Famer. Not only that, Wade and Union have a child together, a daughter by the name of Kaavia. The couple seems to be going strong, but celebrity marriages are a fragile thing and we hope the best for the Wades.