9 Years After Michael Jordan Debuted His ‘Secret Stuff’, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Hides His ‘Secret Potion’ From LeBron James

When it comes to setting standards in basketball, Michael Jordan is perhaps unbeatable. In 1996, the movie Space Jam, which featured Jordan, had an ‘MJ’s Secret Stuff’ scene. Jordan’s talent and his out-of-the-world ability to perform on the basketball court were so surreal that during that time people actually believed that the six-time NBA champion actually had a secret to performing better on the court. Perhaps Shaquille O’Neal did not forget the scene from the movie and tried to replicate it during the NBA All-Star game. Shaq used the potion scene from the movie to fool none other than LeBron James.

This is not the first time Anil has had one and has taken inspiration from the Jumpman. Jordan set a standard not only as a basketball player but also as a businessman. Previously, taking inspiration from the Air Jordan logo, the four-time NBA champion released his Dunkman logo to promote his brand. Shaq has claimed to have perfected his IP licensing in comparison to MJ.

Shaquille O’Neal Makes Himself A Potion Like Michael Jordan And Hides It From LeBron James

Before the 2005 All-Star game, O’Neal was seen standing on another side of the locker room. The video also showed young first-time All-Star LeBron James whistling with the ball in his hands. When the camera zoomed in on Shaq while he was mixing Sprite in Gatorade, he immediately hid his drink saying:

“I can’t let you see my secret drink.”

Shaq made such an act out of this that the young King also got curious about the secret potion. What is funny is the fact that none of these ingredients are either Shaq’s or Jordan’s “secret potions.”

Chris Paul Drinks His “Chris’ Secret Stuff” Inspired By O’Neal And Michael Jordan

In April 2021, then with the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul and the Suns were playing against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz were the top team in the league, and apparently, it forced CP3 to take out his secret drink to defeat the big opponent.

During the break, Paul was trying to hydrate himself for the big moment. The broadcast saw that he took out a bottle that had paper wrapped around it with the text, “Chris’ Secret Stuff”. It appeared that he was trying to copy Jordan and Shaq. The only difference, though, was that CP3 did it in a real game and led the Suns to an overtime victory.