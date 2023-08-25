5 Months Since Showing Wife Savannah’s Vogue Feature Love, LeBron James ‘Thirsts’ Over Her To His 158,000,000 Followers Yet Again

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James have known each other since high school. With 20 years under their belt, the two have been together for what seems like forever now. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped them from expressing their love for one another, whenever and however they can. Recently, The King took to Instagram to show his “Queen” some love, sharing a picture of hers with his 158,000,000 followers.

This side of James is nothing new. Five months ago, Savannah was featured in Vogue magazine, where she spoke about her life in the James household. Everything from her hair journey to the mother-daughter beauty rituals she has with Zhuri was covered and explored. And, as was to be expected her husband, King James showed her some love, sharing the article on Twitter.

LeBron James expresses his love for Savannah James yet again with a simple but heartwarming IG story

Always finding ways to show his love and support for his wife, LeBron James shared an Instagram story, giving Savannah James a shout-out. Savannah had shared a post on her own Instagram, hyping up her upcoming birthday. And so, Bron decided to share the post on his story, showing his love and support for his “Queen”.

In fans’ eyes around the NBA, LeBron and Savannah have a perfect relationship. Considered to be one of the biggest power couples in the history of the league, their bond has remained completely controversy-free. The two have managed to build a loving family together, which includes their two sons, Bronny and Bryce, and their daughter Zhuri. A great example of one of the more successful high school love stories.

Savannah knew LeBron was the one for her early on. As she once recalled back in her high school days, she knew this was something that would last a lifetime when King James called her up after a snowstorm and took her out for breakfast. But, breakfast turned into spending the whole day together, and the rest is history.

The two are the closest thing to the perfect couple, and it’s always heartwarming to see them express their love for each other. It shows just how much time, effort, and care they’ve put into their relationship.

LeBron credits Savannah for helping him become the all-time scoring leader

A few months ago, LeBron James made history in the NBA. Scoring his 38,390th point in a match against the OKC Thunder, King James surpassed the all-time regular season scoring record. Taking the title of “all-time scoring leader” from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was a special moment for LeBron. However, one that he claims wouldn’t have been possible without his wife.

In the following days after the match, LeBron was honored for his achievement. And, while he was ecstatic about the same, he had to acknowledge his wife’s role in all this. Crediting her as the real MVP, James exclaimed that in truth, she is the actual all-time leading scorer. A touching moment between husband and wife.

It just goes to show how important Savannah is to the four-time NBA Champion. She is someone who has spent more than two decades with him and has supported him through all his hardships. So, it isn’t that surprising to see him praise his wife for everything she has given him over the years. After all, their bond is special.