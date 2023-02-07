“$69,162”: Ticket Prices to See LeBron James Reach All-Time High Ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record Potentially Breaking

It isn’t always that a “Where were you when” moment takes place in sporting history. And it is rarer that one can anticipate the occurrence of something so historic. Such a possibility is what might just be on the horizon in the NBA as LeBron James approaches the all-time scoring record in the league.

What was once deemed insurmountable is now a matter of when not if. LeBron James and his incredible 20-year career await his ultimate coronation in a matter of days.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the Lakers’ next opponent and it is highly likely that King James reaches the pinnacle of NBA scoring against the young Thunder team. While Josh Giddey and Lu Dort have declared their best efforts to prevent the same, it might just be that they get the best seats in the house to witness history.

Josh Giddey downplays the possibility of LeBron James breaking the scoring record vs. OKC “We’ve got one of the best defenders in the league that’ll do a good job on that.”https://t.co/CoCqZvhB4q — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 6, 2023

But if you aren’t part of the fortunate and talented few playing in the game, you may have to dish out quite some cash to be a part of the occasion. Especially if you want to be up close to proceedings.

The most expensive ticket for Lakers vs Thunder is reportedly worth around $69,162.

A fortune close to $70,000 is what the best seats in the house are worth, to watch a possibly historic performance. While a 36-point haul is difficult to count on, especially from a 38-year-old, this is LeBron James who is involved.

James has been an absolute anomaly and has shown little to no care for natural regression. The rules of biological slowing down do not seem to be applicable to the Lakers superstar.

The Thunder have been one of the surprise packages, particularly since the turn of the new year, however. The Oklahoma City outfit has a defensive rating of 113.7 for the season and has been much improved in that regard. James would certainly relish the chance to beat the record against such a promising team and remind the world that it is still his league.

With James averaging 30.8 points a game, the possibility of the King going 5 points over the same isn’t far-fetched. Worth a risk of $69,162 even, for some, evidently.

LeBron James has scored 36 or more on 9 different occasions in 2022-23.

A punt of upwards of $69,000 is also warranted by James’s high-scoring record this season. With Anthony Davis missing a considerable chunk, LeBron took over the scoring load to great success.

While the team record doesn’t reflect kindly, James’ efforts have been nothing short of spectacular. The 4-time NBA champion has been playing at an All-NBA level and is once again the captain of the Western Conference All-Stars.

After the game versus the Thunder, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks await the Lakers. If not against Oklahoma City, the 36 points required are unlikely to be stretched beyond the Bucks game. Beating the record at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s old stomping ground against the big man’s only other team would be poetic.

History awaits us in the NBA this week. Like it or not, LeBron James is only an arm’s length away from immortality.

