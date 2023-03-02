“I’m Having A Child With Marcus Jordan?”: Larsa Pippen Confused At Recent Baby Rumors

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan made headlines late last year when they were spotted on what seemed to be a date. Nothing was confirmed until sources claimed that they had been seeing each other quite often since grabbing lunch together in September of 2022. Them being spotted out on a beach date together in November confirmed that they were in fact, romantically involved.

This has brought about quite a bit of controversy given the relationship between two other men in their lives. Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was teammates with Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan’s father, on the Chicago Bulls from 1987-98. While they were cordial with one another, they’ve recently had quite the public falling out due to the way Scottie was portrayed in ‘The Last Dance’.

Of course, what Larsa and Marcus do in the privacy of their own lives is separate from what figures are surrounding them. They’ve even taken to social media numerous times to showcase their love for one another.

Larsa Pippen on baby rumors with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen has been in the spotlight ever since she married the 6x NBA champion. She’s also an alum of the hit reality TV show, Real Housewives of Miami. So, it’s safe to say that her name has been in the news cycle quite often.

Most recently, she’s taken to Angela Yee’s show to discuss her personal life. As expected, her relationship with Marcus Jordan was brought up. In the promo for the episode, she would go on to question how the rumor of her wanting a child with Marcus even began.

Clearly, Larsa doesn’t understand why or how it became a thing in the past month that she was ready to have a child with Michael Jordan’s second eldest son. There isn’t much to go off at the moment however as the full episode hasn’t dropped.

Larsa Pippen has 4 children

Larsa Pippen had her first child with Scottie Pippen in 2000. She has since had three more. Scotty Pippen Jr was their first child together and they would go on to have 3 more: Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Larsa hasn’t been opposed to having more children after already having 4 from Scottie but she hasn’t been all too vocal about it either.

