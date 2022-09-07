6ft 3′ Garry Payton II unapologetically confesses to ‘money’ being sole reason for leaving the Warriors

Former Warriors guard Gary Payton II’s honest confession on why he left the Bay Area for Portland.

The 2021-22 season was a breakout year for Gary Payton II, who finally cemented a place for himself in the NBA after being constantly shipped from one franchise to another. The 29-year-old displayed elite athleticism and defense, proving to be a crucial asset in Golden State’s quest for a title.

GARY PAYTON II 👏 2016: Undrafted

2016: Signs w/ Rockets

2016: Waived after 6 preseason gms

2017: Bucks

2018: Lakers

2019: Wizards

2019: G-League Champion/DPOY

2021: Warriors (signed/waived/re-signed)

2022: NBA Community Assist Award

2022: NBA Champ

2022: Blazers (3-year, $28M) pic.twitter.com/ccqTb7xreo — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 1, 2022

GP2 accounts for one of the most inspiring stories in recent times. From going undrafted to playing in the G-league, to even toeing with the idea of joining the Warriors as a video coordinator, the Young Glove didn’t have it easy. Fortunately for Payton, the long haul proved to be worthwhile.

Before the season, Gary Payton II was considering applying for a job with the Warriors… but not as a player. Here’s the story (via NBA Today): pic.twitter.com/USstlg1U9s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 7, 2022

Coming off the bench, playing 17.6 MPG, the 6ft 3′ guard averaged 7.1 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 1.4 SPG. Surprisingly, Payton was waived off by Golden State initially but would find his way back, scraping through the 15-man roster.

Payton would end his fairytale season, capping it with an NBA ring. Unfortunately, the Young Glove and Warriors failed to reach an agreement on the former’s contract, resulting in GP2 signing a 3-year $28M deal with the Trail Blazers.

During a recent episode of Truth & Basketball, veteran coach George Karl asked GP2 his reason for leaving the Warriors, to which he got the most candid reply.

Gary Payton II admits to the decision of joining the Blazers being purely business.

In his 6-seasons, GP2 has earned a total of $4.4 million from NBA salaries. Thus the former G-League DPOY was expecting his market value to go up post a championship season with the Dubs, with the Blazers being the first to knock on the door with the best option.

While Payton longed to be with the Warriors, they couldn’t match Blazers’ 3-year $28 million deal, leading to the reigning champion joining forces with Damian Lillard and co. According to reports, many in the Warriors camp were disappointed with this development.

The three-year, $28 million deal Portland Trail Blazers offered Gary Payton II contains a player option and extra incentives, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

Nonetheless, GP2 shall continue to hold a special place in the hearts of the Dub Nation. In a recent candid conversation with former COTY George Karl, the Young Glove admitted to ‘money’ being the sole reason behind his decision.

GP2 on why he left the Warriors for Portland… “For the Money… I had to take the Money” He made the right decision… was able to capitalize on a career year. Full Interview Here: https://t.co/wDchBuEjo8 pic.twitter.com/zyrJebmwox — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) September 6, 2022

Given the Warriors exceeding the luxury tax, projected to pay $141 million in 2022 alone. It was a difficult choice to make. On the other hand, this was GP2’s opportunity to make the moolah he rightly deserved.

